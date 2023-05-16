12 Countries Canadians Can Travel To For Up To 90 Days Without A Visa In 2023
Get packing! 🧳✈️
Calling all adventure seekers! If you've been dreaming of a getaway, there are so many places Canadians can easily visit without having to apply for a visa.
According to the 2023 Passport Index, the Canadian passport is the fourth most powerful in the world, allowing citizens visa-free access to 115 countries.
This makes it easy to plan a last-minute vacation to Italy, or a weeklong trip to Jamaica without having to worry about applying and being approved for a travel visa.
While some countries only allow residents to stay for a certain amount of time without a visa, many countries offer stays of up to three months for Canadian passport holders.
From Mediterranean isles to tropical paradises, here are 12 countries Canadians can travel to without a visa for up to 90 days in 2023.
Iceland
A person soaks in the Blue Lagoon in Iceland.
Details: Who doesn't have a trip to Iceland and the Blue Lagoon on their travel bucket list?
Iceland is part of the Schengen area, a zone of 27 countries in the EU that have removed their internal borders and therefore have common entry and exit requirements.
With a Canadian passport, Canuck travellers can visit Iceland for up to 90 days without a visa in any 180-day period. This means that if you leave the Schengen area and return within the same 180-day period, the previous stay will count against the 90 days.
While Canadians won't need a visa, they will soon need to obtain an electronic travel authorization to visit Schengen Zone countries.
Starting in 2024, they'll need to have the European Travel Information and Authorization System or ETIAS, an entry requirement for visa-exempt nationals that's linked to a traveller's passport.
The ETIAS is valid for up to three years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first. While an official date for introducing the ETIAS hasn't been set, it's expected to come into effect in 2024 and cost about $10.
Spain
The neighbourhood of Gràcia in Barcelona.
Details: If it's not on it already, Spain and its iconic cities like Barcelona and Madrid definitely deserve a place on your travel bucket list, offering an incredible arts and culture scene, beautiful beaches and island paradises, and delicious eats.
Like Iceland, Spain is a Schengen Zone country, meaning Canadians don't need a visa to travel to Spain for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.
The ETIAS will also apply to trips to Spain, once in effect.
Cyprus
Konnos Beach in Cyprus.
Details: To experience Mediterranean culture, swim in crystal clear waters off of white sand beaches and try unique Cypriot cuisine, Canadians can head to Cyprus, and it's easy to do so.
Tourists can travel to the country for up to 90 days without a visa, provided they are "bona fide visitors."
Notably, business tourists also don't need a visa for stays of up to 90 days. However, it's worth keeping in mind that those who are 16 or over and a dual citizen or eligible for Cypriot citizenship may require an exit permit to leave Cyprus, according to the government.
New Zealand
Cathedral Cove in New Zealand.
Details: In New Zealand, you can experience Maori culture, enjoy incredible beaches and and nature, and visit the home of Middle Earth.
Canadian travellers to the country can stay for up to 90 days as a tourist without a visa. However, if you're a student or you're travelling for business, a visa is required.
While tourists don't need a visa, they do need to get an electronic travel authority (called an NZeTA) online before their arrival.
The NZeTA costs NZ$17 (about CA$14) and is valid for two years.
Portugal
A tram in Lisbon, Portugal.
Details: Whether your idea of the perfect vacation involves touring historical sites and cultural landmarks, or heading to pristine beaches, Portugal is a great place to escape to for the summer.
Portugal is another Schengen area country, so Canadians don't need a visa for stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.
However, like other Schengen Zone countries, the ETIAS will apply to travellers visiting Portugal when it does come into effect.
Italy
Lake Garda, Italy.
Details: Italy is another country that's part of the Schengen Zone, meaning Canadians can visit without a visa for stays of up to 90 days.
According to the Government of Canada, while you don't need a visa for stays under 90 days, you do have to report your presence in the country.
"Commercial accommodations will generally file the declaration on your behalf, but you are responsible for making sure it's done," says the government website.
It says you can make sure this is done by having your Canadian passport stamped upon arrival.
Greece
Spetses Island in Greece.
Details: You can easily live out your Mamma Mia! dreams in Greece this summer, no visa required.
Like Italy, Greece is part of the Schengen Zone, so Canadians can visit the country for up to 90 days, visa-free.
Greece also doesn't require a visa for business stays up to 90 days in any 180-day period. However, if you're looking to spend some time working here, you could be better off taking advantage of the country's Digital Nomad Visa.
According to the Government of Canada, you'll want to make sure your passport is valid for at least three months beyond the date you expect to leave Greece.
France
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
Details: If you haven't travelled to France and experienced true French cuisine, incredible art and culture, and landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, you might be happy to know you can visit the country without having to apply for a permit.
France is also part of the Schengen Zone, meaning that Canadians can easily visit for stays of up to 90 days, no visa needed.
According to the Government of Canada, French customs officials may ask travellers to show them a return or onward ticket and proof of sufficient funds to cover their stay.
Costa Rica
La Fortuna Waterfall in Costa Rica.
Details: Costa Rica is a tourist hot spot for a reason -- it offers around 600 beaches, some with white or black sand and turquoise blue waters, opportunities to see rainforests, volcanoes and waterfalls, and world-renowned cultural wonders.
If you've got the country on your travel bucket list, you'll be pleased to know that Canadian tourists can visit Costa Rica visa-free for stays of up to 90 days.
Like other countries, however, business and student travel will require appropriate visas.
According to the Government of Canada, an immigration officer will determine the permitted length of your stay when you enter Costa Rica.
Ireland
Coumeenoole Beach in County Kerry, Ireland.
Details: Ireland has so much to see and do for anyone who wants a mix of cityscapes, beaches, historical castles, rolling hills and lush woodlands.
Thankfully, travelling to the country is easy for Canadians, who can visit Ireland for up to 90 days without a visa.
As Ireland is not part of the Schengen Zone, an ETIAS won't be required to travel here.
Japan
Tokyo Tower and Mount Fuji in Japan.
Details: Japan seems to offer something for everyone — from incredible nature (a visit during cherry blossom season is a must) to delicious food, and amazing cultural experiences.
Luckily, Canadians can easily travel to the country for up to 90 days as a tourist without a visa.
However, if you're heading to the country for business, to work, or as a student, you'll have to get the proper documentation.
While Japan doesn't require an electronic travel authorization, it's worth noting that overstaying the time limit on travel (whether that's the 90-day limit, visa-free limit or other visa limit) is a criminal offence, and those who overstay could be subject to fines and deportation, as well as barred from re-entering Japan.
Jamaica
A woman at the Blue Hole in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.
Details: Jamaica is a classic vacation spot for Canadians, and thankfully, it's easy for Canucks visit the country.
Canadians can head to Jamaica without a visa whether they're going as a tourist, for work or business, or as a student.
According to the Government of Canada, immigration officers in Jamaica will generally grant travellers visitor landed status for 90 days.
You'll need to obtain a visa for stays beyond 90 days. Canada notes that overstaying a visa or entry stamp is a criminal offence in Jamaica and can lead to prison time, heavy fines and even deportation.
Happy travels!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.