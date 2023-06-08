Canada Is Allowing More Travellers To Visit 'Visa-Free' & These Countries Are Eligible
13 more countries have been added to the list. ✈️
If you’re planning a trip to Canada soon you might be in luck. Canada has recently expanded its visa-free travel policy, making it easier for travellers from a wider range of countries to explore the Great White North.
In a media release on June 6, the Government of Canada announced that eligible visitors from 13 additional countries will now be able to travel to Canada without going through a lengthy visa process effective immediately.
Instead, visitors from these countries will be able to apply for an electronic travel authorization (eTA), a cheaper and faster way to get approved for travelling to Canada by air.
According to the government, the move will not only make it easier for many travellers to visit Canada, but it will also help to divert thousands of applications from Canada's visa caseload, making processing visa applications way more efficient.
"This exciting development means that more individuals from around the world can now embark on unforgettable adventures, explore our diverse landscapes, reunite with family and friends, and immerse themselves in our vibrant culture without the hurdle of visa requirements," said Sean Fraser, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC).
"This expansion not only enhances convenience for travellers, it will also increase travel, tourism and economic benefits, as well as strengthen global bonds with these 13 countries."
What countries are eligible under the new rules?
Now eligible travellers from 13 additional countries can apply for an eTA to travel in Canada instead of having to apply for a visitor visa. The new countries that are now eligible include:
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Costa Rica
- Morocco
- Panama
- Philippines
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Seychelles
- Thailand
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Uruguay
However, the move only applies to travellers from these countries that have held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa. You can check if you are eligible to apply for an eTA instead of a visa on the Canadian Government website.
Travellers from these countries that have a valid visa can carry on using it to visit Canada. Those not eligible for an eTA yet or who aren't travelling to Canada by air (such as travelling by car, bus, train or boat including cruise ships) will still need to apply for a visitor visa.
A spokesperson for IRCC told Narcity that visa policy decisions are made on a country-by-country basis to "support travel and tourism while protecting the safety of Canadians."
Changes to visa requirements are made after close monitoring and reviewing each country on key criteria including the country's overall profile, immigration, travel documents, security, human rights, and bilateral relations such as opportunities to increase people-to-people ties and benefits to the Canadian economy, they added.
According to the Canadian government, Canada is expected to see around 200,000 (around 20%) more visitors from the 13 countries in the next year. Over a decade, increased travel from these countries could bring in up to $160m in additional tourist revenue.
What is an eTA?
An eTA is a digital travel document which is used by visa-exempt travellers to visit or travel through Canada by air. Rather than applying for a visa to travel which can take time and can be pricey, applying for an eTA can be done online and it only costs $7 CAD.
The eTA is electronically linked to your passport and it's valid for up to five years or until your passport expires, whichever comes sooner. If you get a new passport, you'll need to apply for a new eTA.
A valid eTA means you can travel to Canada as often as you'd like for short stays of usually up to six months at a time.
Travellers from tons of countries are already eligible to apply for an eTA to visit Canada instead of a visa including Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and a lot of European countries. A full list of eTA-eligible travellers can be found on the Canadian government website.
How travellers can apply for an eTA
Travellers that are eligible to apply for an eTA can do it online on the Canadian government website. All that is required is a valid passport, a credit card, an email address and access to the internet.
You will also need to have held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years, or a U.S. non-immigrant visa.
You will need to fill in a form online and pay $7 CAD to submit the application. You will then receive an email about your eTA application with most being approved within minutes however some applications may take several days.
Some travellers may need to submit additional documents before their application is approved. Impacted travellers will receive an email within 72 hours.
Once you've received your eTA, you'll need to double-check that your passport number is correct as if it doesn't match, you may not be able to board your flight to Canada. If the passport number is wrong, you'll need to apply for a new eTA.
It may not be possible to get an eTA last minute while you're at the airport so checking ahead of travel with save any headaches later down the line.
Applying for a visitor visa
Previously, travellers from these countries would have needed to apply for a visitor visa instead which costs around $100 as well as pay for an appointment to get their biometrics taken.
As part of the application, you need to gather supporting documents such as an identity document and fill in a form with information about your family. You also have to go to a local centre to give your biometrics (fingerprints and photo).
Travellers might also be asked to go to an interview with Canadian officials in their country, send additional information, and get a medical exam or a police certificate as part of the process.
You will eventually need to send off your passport once your visa is approved.
Processing a visitor visa can take up to a few weeks, whereas an eTA can be approved within minutes. So if you're travelling to Canada this summer, you may be able to take advantage of the cheaper and easier process!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.