I Moved To Canada On A Working Holiday Visa & Wish I Knew These 6 Things Before Applying
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Moving to a new country, even just short term, was something I'd always dreamed about doing and from the first time I visited Canada, I was pretty sure it was the place I wanted to move to.
After doing some research and chatting with friends, I decided to apply for a working holiday visa which meant I could move from the U.K. to Canada for two years.
Thousands of people use working holiday visas to get the opportunity to live and work in different countries around the world every year but if you're looking to get started on the journey, it can be so overwhelming.
There's not only a lot of admin to do (I never want to see another immigration form again), but you'll also need to plan the logistics of moving around the world. It's nerve-wracking, exciting and honestly, in some places, very boring.
If you're looking to uproot and try your hand at living somewhere new, then check out these things I wish I knew when applying for a working holiday visa.
Be clear on what you're applying for
There are actually a lot of different visa options available if you're looking to move countries and they all have pros and cons.
If you're looking at working holiday visas, different countries have different rules on what age groups can apply and the duration of time you can spend in another country which is usually between 12 and 24 months.
Each country with a working holiday program outlines the requirements you'll need to meet too, such as Australia, the U.K. and Canada.
Take some time to research what programs are available to you in the country you want to move to and how long you can secure a visa for before getting started with the process. I had very wrongly assumed there was just one type of working holiday visa for Canada but when I actually sat down to apply, there were three different options with very different requirements like for internships or for young professionals.
I moved using the International Experience Canada (IEC) working holiday visa, a partnership between Canada and a ton of countries around the world that offer visas for a limited amount of time but meant I wasn't tied to one specific employer while I was here.
I ended up choosing this option as the application process was pretty simple, affordable and it gave me the ability to move from the U.K. to Canada with flexibility of where I could work which was super important to me.
You'll need to be flexible
Each country that has a working holiday visa program has different application processes but the requirements are usually similar. You'll usually need to be aged between 18 and 30 years old (some countries allow up to 35 years old), hold a valid passport and be able to prove you can financially support yourself.
Canada has a set amount of visas that they'll give out each year and they're usually allocated through pools – essentially a lottery system – which are open for a few months of the year.
For the best chance to make a working holiday a reality if there's a pool system, you'll want to keep an eye on when the application pools open in the country you want to move to and get that initial application to join the pool submitted ASAP. It'll make sure your application is included in all future draws that year, giving you the most opportunity to secure your spot.
Once you receive a Port Of Entry (the final stage in the process until you arrive in the country you're moving to), you'll have a set amount of time to enter the country and officially secure your visa. Plan ahead with a rough time of when you'd like to travel but also accept that you might have to change plans as you go.
My application process ended up going super fast and I was flying to Canada just three months after submitting my profile, but there was a period where I was waiting for my name to be drawn from the pool that felt like forever.I made sure to have a backup plan in place just in case there were any delays.
It's very much a waiting game
One of the most frustrating parts of the process was the fact that there are periods where literally everything is out of your hands and you're just waiting to hear back on whether you can continue your application. In Canada, it's a lottery system so once you've submitted your initial application to the pool, you just have to sit back and hope for the best.
When I initially applied in 2021, it took around a month for my application to be drawn from the pool but it was still a stressful time. Unfortunately, depending on how many visas are allocated to the country you live in and how many applicants there are, how long you'll wait is like asking how long a piece of string is.
Once your application is selected, it's then a race against the clock to get the rest of the application filled out and secure things like police checks and biometrics.
My advice here would be to check what the next steps of the process are such as whether you'll need to get a medical, get police checks or biometrics, and get ready to work on those as soon as your application has been drawn.
There's a lot of jargon to work through
So your application has been drawn from the pool and you're one step closer to making your dream to move countries a reality.
Finding information online should be easy but it's just not. There is so much formal language used for different forms you need to complete as well as some very confusingly-worded questions asked.
While I had friends who had completed the process that I could ask for advice, joining a community group on Facebook for others going through the process was so valuable.
You can find anything from answers to most of your questions to potential leads on jobs. I managed to find my very first Canadian job through one of these groups so even if you're confident in getting the application done yourself, it's nice to get feedback or answers from other people that are in a similar position.
Being organized is key
One thing that I was told by friends and was a common note in Facebook groups was making sure to keep all of your documents for the application super tidy and organized.
When you arrive at immigration, you'll need to have a ton of documents on hand for officers to check before you receive your actual visa. Checklists can include everything from your Point of Entry letter, proof of funds to show you have enough money to get you on your feet and proof of health insurance if its needed.
Gather this information as you move through the application and keep everything neatly labelled with backups. Print all of these out before you fly and keep them organized in a physical folder. Basically do anything you can to ensure the nerve-wracking experience of immigration is as stress-free as possible. You won't regret it.
The frustrating bit is sometimes they won't even check every single item you've carefully printed off in preparation but you never know so be over-prepared here.
Time goes so fast
If you have applied and you make it to your new home, it's such an exciting adventure and two years seems like plenty of time. But honestly, you won't believe how quickly time goes.
If you're only planning on staying for the duration of your working holiday visa, make sure you make the most of it. Plan all the trips, hikes and adventures you want to in advance to make sure you don't miss out on any opportunties.
Put yourself out there and try and make friends, whether its locals or others also on working holidays. It's an amazing opportunity so it's the perfect time to live life to the fullest.
I'm now approaching the two year mark and the end of my initial visa and have started the process for permanent residency so I can stay a bit longer.
Permanent residency comes with its own set of requirements so even if you're unsure on whether you want to stay past your working holiday visa, look at what options are available to you as soon as possible and what you'll need to do to meet requirements.