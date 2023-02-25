ETIAS Travel Authorization Is Postponed & This Is How It Impacts Canadians Travelling To Europe
You'll be spared from paying to visit some European countries for a little while longer.
The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) that will charge travellers to visit certain countries has been postponed and this has an impact on Canadians travelling to Europe.
It was supposed to come into effect in November 2023 but the European Union has announced that this system won't be operational at all this year.
According to the latest update, travellers will need to get the travel authorization to visit some European countries in 2024 but no official date for when it will launch has been revealed.
Here's what Canadian travellers need to know about ETIAS if they're planning a trip to Europe while it's still not required or when it comes into effect next year.
What is ETIAS?
Starting in 2024, people from more than 60 visa-exempt countries will be required to have a new travel authorization to enter some European countries.
ETIAS is an entry requirement for visa-exempt nationals and is linked to a traveller's passport.
It's valid for up to three years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first. If you get a new passport, you need to get a new ETIAS travel authorization.
With a valid ETIAS, you can enter European countries requiring the authorization as often as you want for short-term stays which are normally for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.
Do you need ETIAS to travel to Europe?
ETIAS is not required for all countries on the continent but people travelling to Europe will need it to enter 30 countries.
Those 30 countries requiring visa-exempt travellers to have an ETIAS travel authorization are:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
Will Canadians need ETIAS?
Canadians will be required to hold an ETIAS travel authorization, the European Union said.
So, until ETIAS is up and running in 2024, Canadians can go to European countries without having to pay for travel authorization.
Other visa-exempt countries that will also be required to have this travel authorization include Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Honduras, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Serbia, South Korea, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, U.K., U.S., Uruguay, Venezuela are more.
Is ETIAS mandatory?
ETIAS is mandatory if you're travelling from a visa-exempt country that's required to have the travel authorization and going to any of the 30 European countries that require that document from travellers for a short-term stay.
How do you apply for ETIAS online?
While ETIAS is currently not in operation and applications aren't being accepted right now, you will have to apply online using the official ETIAS website or the official ETIAS app when submissions are allowed.
When filling out the application, you will need to provide the following information:
- Personal information including your name(s), surname, date and place of birth, nationality, home address, parent's first names, email address and phone number
- Travel document details
- Details about your level of education and current occupation
- Details about your intended travel and stay in any of the countries requiring the ETIAS
- Details about any criminal convictions, any past travels to war or conflict zones and whether you have recently been the subject of a decision requiring you to leave the territory of any country
Also, you will have to pay a fee of 7 euros which is about CA$10 right now.
Applicants who are under 18 years old or above 70 years of age are exempt from the fee payment. Family members of EU citizens or non-EU nationals who have the right to move freely throughout the EU are exempt as well.
Most applications are processed within minutes but it could take longer and decisions are typically made within four days.
You'll get an email confirming the submission of your application and an email about whether your application was accepted or not.
