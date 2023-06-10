These Charming French Islands Are Just 90 Mins From Canada & Here's What To Know Before You Go
Perfect for a taste of Europe this summer!
Fancy a quick trip to Europe this summer? Look no further than these charming French islands that are less than 2 hours from Canada.
Saint Pierre and Miquelon is an archipelago about 25 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland.
The group of islands includes Saint-Pierre, Miquelon-Langlade, Île aux Marins and a handful of uninhabited islets.
Here, the geography is like that of Canada, but the landscape is Nordic and the language is French.
And it's not just that the islands feel like France — they are France! Not only do they fly the flag of France, but they also use euros, and the tiny vehicles that crowd their one-way streets feature European licence plates.
Shops on the islands close every day between noon and 2 p.m. (and most are closed Sundays), people line up outside the bakeries each morning for fresh pastries, and the restaurants start serving dinner later than you’d expect. It's a truly European experience right here in North America.
When visiting the area, you'll be able to see colourful houses, try French cuisine and get a taste of France without having to travel far from home.
Ready to get going? Here's everything you'll need to know before a trip to Saint-Pierre and Miquelon this summer.
Is it worth going to Saint-Pierre and Miquelon?
There's tons to do on the islands that could make a quick trip to the archipelago worth it, whether you want to get a taste of authentic French cuisine, immerse yourself in nature, or learn about the islands' Acadian culture by visiting one of their museums and heritage sites.
Here are just some of the things you can do on your trip:
Food: In Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, you can experience true French cuisine in a number of ways.
There are many restaurants on the islands serving up classic French fare, like escargot, gratin and millefeuille.
Some of the top spots to dine include Les P'tits Graviers Sas and Le Feu de Braise on Saint Pierre, and Auberge de L'Ile and The Mayou'Naise on Miqeulon, according to Tripadvisor.
There are also a number of quaint coffee shops and bars on the islands.
Nature: Each island in the archipelago offers incredible hiking trails and panoramic viewpoints. A full list of the hiking trails and walks available can be found on Saint-Pierre and Miquelon Tourism's website, but one standout trail is the Anse à Dinand trail, where you can get spectacular views of the coast, see a bog and subarctic meadow, and may even be able to spot some marine life.
History and culture: Several museums and heritage sites on the islands allow you to learn about Saint-Pierre and Miquelon's origins and history.
The Arche Museum is where you can immerse yourself in the history and the small stories of the archipelago, and it also offers exhibitions, animations, workshops and shows throughout the year.
There's also the Miquelon Museum, which takes you back in time by offering a glimpse of the Acadian origins of the island's inhabitants.
Houses in living colour:Explore France calls the colourful wooden houses of Saint Pierre a "not to miss" sight, and it's easy to see why.
According to the travel company, the houses date back to the second half of the 19th century, with their bright hues coming from a tradition that dates back to the 1950s.
They're certainly eye-catching, sporting bright shades of pink, blue, purple and green.
How do you get to Saint-Pierre and Miquelon?
One quick way to get to Saint-Pierre and Miquelon is by ferry from Newfoundland.
Saint-Pierre and Miquelon Ferries offers daily crossings to Fortune, Newfoundland, from the islands for 45 euros one-way, or 73 euros round trip.
However, you can use the ferry service to travel between islands or take a discovery tour of the coastline of the archipelago.
You can also travel to the islands by plane. Depending on where you're departing from, connections to Saint-Pierre and Miquelon take between 45 minutes to 3 hours and 15 minutes from Canada.
Air Saint-Pierre offers direct trips from St. John's, Halifax, Montreal and the Magdalen Islands in Quebec, with round-trip fares starting at $313.26 from St. John's.
Travellers from other cities like Toronto and Vancouver will have to book a flight connecting with one of these cities.
Do they speak English in Saint-Pierre and Miquelon?
Again, you'll want to remember that Saint-Pierre and Miquelon isn't like France — it is France! The official language is, of course, French.
However, according to Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, visitors should be able to get by without knowing much of the language. According to Canadian Geographic, many people on the islands are also fluent in English.
Still, it would be a good idea to practice some simple phrases to make your trip easier. And keep in mind that despite its proximity to Canada, the French on the island is more like European French, rather than Canadian French.
Can you use Canadian money in Saint-Pierre and Miquelon?
Chris Sheppard, the CEO of destination marketing organization Legendary Coasts, says that while other forms of payment are accepted, it's a good idea to have some of the official currency on hand.
"Most restaurants and shops will accept major credit cards, but it is always good to carry some euros in the event that you want to make a small, quick purchase," he says.
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism also says that most businesses on the islands will accept Canadian dollars.
What should you bring on your trip?
While Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon is a French territory, it's not part of the Schengen Zone like the rest of France is, and has its own entry and exit requirements.
While you won't need a visa for tourist stays of up to 90 days, work and student visas are required on the islands.
Saint-Pierre and Miquelon Ferries notes that Canadian nationals should have a passport, or for a stay of less than 90 days coming directly from Canada, an official Canadian photo ID, such as a driver's licence, regular ID card or permanent resident card.
For stays longer than 90 days, you'll need to have a visa. You'll also need your passport, which must be valid for at least three months after the expiration date of your visa.
Sheppard says that Canadians will also want to make sure they have a power converter.
This is especially important as electricity in France runs on a 220-volt, 50-hertz AC current, not the 110-volt, 60-hertz AC current used in Canada.
So if you want to be able to use your electronics while travelling, make sure you have a converter.
Remember also that you'll be leaving Canada, so leave behind anything you can't take into a foreign country, including things like cannabis.
Planning your trip
Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism advises booking things in advance, including restaurant reservations, as the islands see their fare share of tourists.
As for how long you should go for, the tourism company recommends planning to stay at least two nights on Saint-Pierre and one night on Miquelon, or longer if you can.
"This will give you time to take in the unique mix of European and Canadian architecture, enjoy a delicious meal of French cuisine, practise your French in colourful shops, and explore all three of the archipelago’s islands, each with its own unique flavour," it says.
If you're not sure what to see and do during your stay, Explore Terre Neuve-et-Labrador has a handy four-day itinerary outlining some of the must-do activities.
Now that you know what to expect, all that's left to do is book your visit to this slice of Europe close to home. As they say in France, bon voyage!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.