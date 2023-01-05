The 8 Best French Restaurants In Toronto, According To The Michelin Guide
Bon appétit! 🥐
Bon appétit! Toronto has tons of delicious French restaurants, and these spots got some recognition from the Michelin Guide. The guide released a list of the Best French Restaurants in Toronto, so if you're feeling hungry, these places could be worth a visit.
While not all of the venues listed received a star, they still received some major praise from Michelin.
Alobar Yorkville
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 57A-162 Cumberland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known for its seafood and French cuisine, this upscale restaurant in Yorkville was awarded one Michelin star for its "high quality cooking." After your meal, you'll want to try the desserts, such as the mille-feuille with raspberry chantilly, as they are "show-stoppers."
La Banane
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 227 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant's "seductive colours and romantic lighting" make it a swanky spot for a night out. You'll want to try the "perfectly chilled" shrimp cocktail and Salt Spring mussels with Normandy cider.
Scaramouche
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 1 Benvenuto Pl., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: While this restaurant didn't receive a star, it was named among the top fine dining spots in Canada by Tripadvisor. It offers a "superb city skyline view" and traditional French dishes.
Alo
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 163 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy an elegant French meal at this luxurious restaurant. Alo received one Michelin Star as well as some major praise from The Lord of the Rings cast in 2022.
Pompette
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 597 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in a "treasure trove of French dishes" at this stylish Toronto venue. Menu highlights include a tartlette with cauliflower mousseline and smoked sturgeon and profiterole with hot chocolate sauce.
Union
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 72 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a "quick bite" of lunch here or make an event out of it and go for dinner. The menu features dishes like elk sliders and steak frites.
Lapinou
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 642 King St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This elegant King Street venue offers more than delicious French fare — it also has a dreamy patio filled with string lights. You can order dishes a la carte or from the tasting menu.
Dreyfus
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 96 Harbord St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away on the first floor of a townhouse, this venue is all about "indulgence." The Michelin Guide notes that it's the "kind of dinner you have before hibernation."