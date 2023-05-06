9 Tiny Islands Canadians Can Visit For The Perfect Mini-Vacation This Summer (PHOTOS)
No expensive plane ticket necessary! ☀️🏝
Fancy a mini vacation? You don't have to go far to experience breathtaking vistas, scenic beaches and island paradises.
There are tons of islands in Canada where you can trade in the hustle and bustle of city life for soft sand, turquoise waters and incredible nature.
The best part is the ease of travelling to these spots — all can be reached by ferry from nearby cities, meaning you don't need to endure the hassle of purchasing an expensive plane ticket and boarding a long-haul flight.
Ready to start exploring? Here are nine scenic islands to add to your bucket list this summer.
Manitoulin Island
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Manitoulin Island is located in Northern Ontario on the waters of Lake Huron.
It's the world's largest freshwater island, and offers towering cliffs with breathtaking views, the sandy Providence Bay beach, the famous Cup and Saucer hiking trails and the stunning Bridal Veil Falls.
You can reach the island by car by driving across the Little Current Swing Bridge along Highway 6 coming from Sudbury, or hop on the Chi Cheemaun Ferry from Tobermory.
Hornby Island
Location: B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Located in British Columbia, Hornby Island is tucked away on the waters of the Salish Sea, making it a hidden gem on the West Coast.
With three provincial parks and 70 biking and hiking trails, there's so much to see and do on the island.
One must-visit spot is Little Tribune Bay Beach, which can be found in Tribune Bay Provincial Park.
The beach has earned the nickname of Canada's "Little Hawaii," thanks to its white sand and mesmerizing turquoise blue waters, which warm to near-tropical temperatures in the summer.
You can reach Hornby Island by ferry from Buckley Bay.
Grand Manan Island
Location: New Brunswick
Why You Need To Go: Grand Manan is an island in the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick where you'll find uncrowded beaches, hiking trails and tons of opportunities to immerse yourself in nature.
The island is made up of volcanic rock, making it look more like something you'd find in Hawaii rather than Canada, and was named one of the world's seven best small islands by Reader's Digest in 2018.
Here, you'll find gorgeous beaches, opportunities to see birds like puffins, eagles and peregrine falcons, whale watching, and tons of picturesque hiking trails.
To get to the island, you can take the Grand Manan ferry service from the mainland, which begins in Blacks Harbour.
Flowerpot Island
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Fathom Five National Marine Park in Ontario's Georgian Bay, Flowerpot Island is a must-visit.
The island can be found just over 6 kilometres off the coast of Tobermory, Ontario.
It's known as one of Canada's most fascinating natural attractions thanks to its sea stacks, aka the "flowerpots," which were formed over time as wind and water eroded the cliff that once stood at the edge of the water.
On the island, you can swim in crystal-clear blue water, go hiking, explore caves, and visit a historic light station.
To get there, you can book a tour with one of two private tour boat companies that operate return trips from Tobermory to the island from mid-May to mid-October.
Gabriola Island
Location: British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: Gabriola Island is a tiny island off the coast of Vancouver Island.
It offers a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, with great walking trails along the ocean, small shops to check out and delicious restaurants where you can grab a bite.
Most notably, you'll find incredible sandstone tunnels here right along the ocean that make the area look more like it belongs in Europe than in Canada.
You can easily get to Gabriola Island via BC Ferries.
Bell Island
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Why You Need To Go: Although Bell Island is located near St. John's, Newfoundland, it differs from the rest of the province thanks to its unique geological makeup.
The island is made up of hundred-foot-high cliffs that look like something you'd find in the desert regions of the U.S., and is also dotted with sea caves and sea stacks.
It promises scenic walking trails, a lighthouse with a cafe located next door in the former residence of the lighthouse keepers, and saltwater beaches.
You can also go kayaking to explore the island's sea caves, or scuba diving to explore sunken shipwrecks.
To get to Bell Island, you can take a ferry from Portugal Cove.
Cape Breton Island
Location: Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: Cape Breton Island was named one of the best islands in the world in 2022, and it's not hard to see why.
The island is known for being home to the world-renowned Cabot Trail, a 298-kilometre-long trail that's a mix of roads, paths and stairs and is said to be one of the world's most scenic drives.
The island offers incredible coastal views, opportunities for hiking and kayaking, saltwater beaches with warm water, and whale watching.
One not-to-miss activity is hiking the Skyline Trail, a moderate hike that takes you along a beautiful boardwalk overlooking the ocean.
You can get to Cape Breton Island by air, by ferry, or by car via the Trans Canada Highway.
Saint-Pierre and Miquelon
Location: Saint-Pierre and Miquelon
Why You Need To Go: Saint-Pierre and Miquelon is an archipelago off the coast of Newfoundland. While not technically part of Canada, the two islands are super close by, taking just 90 minutes to reach by ferry.
The islands are the last piece of French territory in North America, and offer a chance to experience European culture without having to leave this side of the Atlantic.
You'll feel like you've stepped into France, and for good reason — residents of these islands speak French and use euros, and many also fly the flag of France.
While here, you'll be able to try authentic French cuisine, hike between seas and lagoons, moors and forests, and see wildlife like orcas, dolphins and seals. Just don't forget your passport!
Mackinac Island
Location: Michigan
Why You Need To Go: Again, this spot isn't in Canada, but the island on Lake Huron makes for a great vacation spot just over an hour from the True North.
Known as the "Jewel Of The Great Lakes," Mackinac Island was named the best island in the Continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure in 2022.
Since the dreamy island is part of the U.S., you'll need your passport; however, it's just an hour from Ontario's Sault Ste. Marie.
Here, you'll feel like you've stepped back in time, with horse-drawn carriages (there are no cars allowed on the island), quaint shops, historic landmarks and unique activities like fudge making.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.