10 Bucket List Canadian Islands You Need To Visit In Your Lifetime
There are more than 52,000 to choose from!
Whether you’re a beach bum or an adventure enthusiast, Canada's 52,000+ islands have something for everyone.
From wildlife trails to water sports, there’s always something new to explore — and especially if you're a newcomer, it can be tough to know where to start.
To make things easier for you, we've pulled together a bucket list of the 10 Canadian islands you need to visit at least once in your lifetime.
1. Vancouver Island, British Columbia
Both first-time visitors and veteran islanders can find a wide range of exciting activities on this 460 km-long island. Picturesque shorelines, birdwatching havens, and a massive variety of outdoor experiences make Vancouver Island one of the most popular destinations in Canada — it was named among the top spots in Lonely Planet's Best In Travel 2022.
Go on a ghost tour on the South Island, enjoy island hopping through the Gulf Islands, find the Star Wars shooting locations in Cathedral Grove, watch whales on the North Island, or learn surfing at Pacific Rim.
2. Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island may be small in size, but it has many charming coastal towns to explore. It's the perfect family destination with various entertainment options for kids, couples, and even seniors. One of the most sought-after locations is the Green Gables Shore popularized by Anne of Green Gables.
You can also take Instagram-worthy photos at the pristine beaches surrounded by red cliffs, ride along 50 beaches at the Points East Coastal Drive, hone your skills at any of the 25 golf courses, join a cooking class led by a professional chef at the Culinary Institute of Canada, or sit back and enjoy the food in any of the cozy cafes in town.
3. Haida Gwaii
Haida Gwaii offers a deep cultural dive. With over 500 archeological sites, this is a paradise for history buffs — but that’s not all. You can spot Sitka deer, black bears, and stickleback fish among other rare wildlife, marvel at the untouched, protected forests, and appreciate the Indigenous culture at dedicated heritage centers.
4. Baffin Island
If you want an endless area to explore, this is Canada’s largest island — and the fifth-largest island in the world! It's ideal for going on an Arctic Safari, climbing fjord walls, spotting narwhal and beluga, and skiing in the “Yosemite of the North.” If that’s not enough, Baffin Island is also one of the best places for viewing the northern lights and enjoying Arctic seafood.
5. Cape Breton Island
If you enjoy spending time in nature, you’ll never want to leave Cape Breton Island. Repeatedly rated the #1 island in North America by Condé Nast Traveler, it's well known for its 26 gorgeous trails to please all hikers. There’s no moment to put the camera down here with lush golf courses, scenic coastal drives, and clear waters for kayak and fishing.
6. Magdalen Islands
It helps to know French if you’re visiting the Magdalen Islands, where even the menus are written in the language. The unmatched views don’t require a handle of French, though. You can explore the “secret” beaches, take photos at the gorgeous red cliffs, take wine-tasting and seafood tours to try new flavors, and go kitesurfing on the beautiful waters.
7. Fogo Island
If you’ve spent any time exploring #travelgram in Canada, you must have come across the unique white structure against a beautiful beach backdrop. That’s the Fogo Island Inn, one of the most popular photo locations. Besides this, Fogo island offers lush trails, walking tours to see the well-preserved fishing stages and saltbox houses, and iceberg hunting excursions.
8. Sable Island
Sable Island is a remote destination known for having wild horses running free. You can also spot other wildlife including grey seals and over 350 species of birds. The best way to explore everything here is to book a tour of the Sable Island National Park Reserve.
9. Salt Spring Island
Salt Spring Island is a year-round destination offering a great mix of nature visits and adventure activities. You can go biking in the woods, hike up the trails, shop in the Saturday Market, meet the sea animals with a kayak, and explore the wide range of art exhibitions and galleries.
10. Toronto Islands
Toronto Islands offer a quick escape for people of all ages. Situated at just a 13-minute ferry ride from downtown Toronto, this chain of 15 islands offers water sports, amusement parks, and scenic picnic spots. Everything is easily accessible, the ferries run cheap, and you don’t even have to carry any gear as everything is available for rent.