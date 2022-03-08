Editions

9 Things To Do In BC With Your Friends & Family To Kick Off Spring

Go on an adventure with gondola rides, kayaking and more!

Birds are chirping, the sun is shining and the air smells even fresher than before. That's right: spring is around the corner.

And what better way to kick off the beautiful season than by embracing it with your loved ones? All you need are the right people and the right snack to bring along.

Whether it's whale watching in Vancouver, hiking Whistler's mountainous terrain or biking in Victoria, Canada's West Coast has plenty of fun and family-friendly options to make this spring the best one yet.

Ready to start exploring? Grab your good pair of runners, sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) and some Nature Valley snacks to keep you energized on your journey, and check out these adventurous activities to do around B.C.

Enjoy A Picturesque Picnic At Shannon Falls

Price: Free

Address: Hwy. 97, Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, BC

Why You Need To Go: This immense 87-hectare park is worth a visit on its own, but it's also a great spot to stretch your legs if you're travelling along the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

With a seasonal concession stand, as well as a picnic area available for groups, Shannon Falls is an easy-going destination. The waterfall is fairly accessible too, just a short 350-metre walk. If you're bringing the kiddos, pack some snacks (like Nature Valley Lunch Box Bars) to keep them fuelled.

Website

Take In A 360-Degree View On A Peak-2-Peak Gondola Ride

Price: $54 for adults

Address: 4165 Springs Ln., Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: This record-breaking gondola ride spans the 4.4-kilometre, 436-metre-high gap between Whistler and Blackcomb Mountain. You'll need to take the gondola from Whistler Village to get to the mountains' peaks and witness the 360-degree view for yourself.

Dine at either one of the mountaintop lodges, Roundhouse on Whistler or Rendezvous on Blackcomb, before shopping in Whistler Village to pick up a cute souvenir for the kiddos or a sentimental knick-knack with your S/O.

Website

Climb World-Famous Granite In Smoke Bluffs Park

Price: Free

Address: Smoke Bluffs Trail, Squamish, BC

Why You Need To Go: The Bluffs is home to hundreds of rock climbing routes, ranging from easy to difficult. Whether you're a first-time climber or looking to advance your skills, it's good to keep snacks close when you're scaling the cliff faces.

If you're not into climbing, the trail network provides plenty of family-friendly scenic lookouts, picnic areas and tons of spots to take in the view. All trails are dog friendly, so the whole family is sure to have a great time.

Website

Relish A Ride On A Pickle Boat In Victoria

Price: $15-$30

Address: Jeanne Socrates Dock, Victoria Inner Harbour, BC

Why You Need To Go: Named for their pickle-shaped hulls, "pickle boat" tours will take you through the inner waterways of Victoria, showing you historic homes and working shipyards.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy these iconic vessels, from a 15-minute mini tour to a one-hour guided jaunt around the historic Gorge Waterway or the adults-only Pickle Pub Crawl.

Website

Visit Victoria's Roof-Dwelling Goats

Price: Free to visit, market prices vary

Address: 2326 Alberni Hwy., Coombs, BC

Why You Need To Go: Starting out as a roadside food stand in 1973, Coombs' Old Country Market has become a must-see stop for folks driving through Vancouver Island.

You could say it's because the artisan goods, fresh produce and atmosphere is unmissable (and it is) — but having three goats who live on the grass-covered roof doesn't hurt either.

Website

Explore New Heights On The Capilano Suspension Bridge

Price: $59.95

Address: 3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This 230-foot high bridge spans 450 feet across the Capilano River through Vancouver's North Shore rainforest.

Explore further for nature tours, a treetop adventure and a Living Forest exhibit. You'll need to stay fueled for this action-packed day, so don't forget to bring convenient and tasty snacks, like some Nature Valley granola bars.

Website

Venture Out In Kenna Cartwright Nature Park

Price: Free

Address: 2000 Hillside Dr., Kamloops, BC

Why You Need To Go: With over 40 kilometres of beautiful nature trails, this park offers panoramic views for hiking or biking. As the largest municipal park in B.C., it provides access to nearly 800 hectares of Mount Dufferin for you to explore.

Trails range from easy, difficult, more difficult to extremely difficult. So whether you're wanting a relaxing family outing, a fun challenge among friends or after a good workout, this Kamloops park has you covered.

Website

Paddle Your Way Around Downtown Victoria

Price: Rental from $44

Address: 400 Swift St., Victoria, BC

Why You Need To Go: Renting a kayak or paddleboard is a unique way to explore the scenic waterways of Victoria. You may even spot wildlife like seals and eagles on the way.

Remember to pack plenty of snacks for before and after your adventure. Nature Valley's Almond Butter Granola Cups are the perfect thing to help keep those paddling arms fueled up.

Website

Hug A Tree In Cathedral Grove

Price: Free

Address: MacMillan Provincial Park, 452 Alberni Hwy., BC

Why You Need To Go: Every person, it seems, is required to have a photo of themselves as a child inside an enormous tree. If you missed out as a kid, or it's time to honour the tradition with your own kids, you can do it in Cathedral Grove.

Located inside MacMillan Provincial Park on Vancouver Island, Cathedral Grove is home to ancient Douglas firs and Western red cedars — some of which are over 800 years old. One tree, in particular, is over nine metres in circumference, meaning you'll have to hold hands to hug this giant.

Website

Celebrate the arrival of spring by getting out and about, from waterfalls to mountain peaks and beyond. And what better way to enjoy the great outdoors than by chowing down on delicious treats inspired by nature?

Nature Valley granola bars are made from nutritious ingredients like nuts, seeds and whole-grain oats — everything you'll need to keep you and your family energized as you explore the best of B.C.

To learn more about how you can embrace nature this spring, check out Nature Valley's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

For more stories from the Nature IRL series, check out the Nature Valley hub here.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

