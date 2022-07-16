7 Places In Canada That Will Make You Feel Like You've Entered A Tropical Jungle
Lush forests, deep river valleys and jade swimming pools! 🙌
There's no need to leave Canada to get a taste of the Amazon jungle. There are so many spots in the country with lush forests, deep river valleys and jade swimming pools that will make you feel like you've entered a tropical rainforest.
You can feel like you're in a Peruvian jungle oasis in the middle of a bustling city or hike to a hidden waterfall in a moss-lined cave that looks otherworldly — all without the expensive plane ticket (and likely long trek) needed to visit the Amazon Rainforest.
Some of these spots are hidden gems that only locals known about, while others are popular places that you might have heard of before.
So, what are you waiting for?!
Inglis Falls
Price: $10 parking fee
Location: 237785 Inglis Falls Rd., Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: Inglis Falls is an impressive 18-metre-tall waterfall in the heart of the Inglis Falls Conservation area in Owen Sound.
Seeing the water tumbling over the cliff and into a deep gorge surrounded by a lush forest, it'd be easy to imagine you're in the Amazon Rainforest here.
Chotto Matte
Price: 💸💸
Location: 161 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This leafy oasis in downtown Toronto has jungle vibes written all over it, with a patio decked in vines and palm tree fronds to transport you to Peru.
The restaurant even hosts Jungle Brunch every Saturday, an immersive event that features Japanese-Peruvian eats and live entertainment, and has even hosted tropical birds in the past.
Bloedel Conservatory
Price: $7.20 per adult
Location: 4600 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: You'll find 500 colourful exotic plants and over 100 equally as colourful exotic birds at this "lush paradise" in Vancouver.
Red, blue and dwarf macaws, as well as African parrots, exotic finches and Chinese pheasants fly free here, and may even stop to say hello.
Taylor River Rest Area
Price: Free
Location: 858 Pacific Rim Hwy., Ucluelet, BC
Why You Need To Go: This rest stop on the Pacific Rim Highway is home to a stunning emerald-green swimming hole with crystal-clear water.
The hue of the water makes the area look like it could be found in a tropical rainforest rather than along a Canadian highway and makes for a perfect pit stop if you're travelling to Tofino.
Fundy National Park
Price: $8.50 per adult
Location: Alma, NB
Why You Need To Go: In Fundy National Park near Alma, New Brunswick, you'll find waterfalls and river valleys hidden deep in dense forests just waiting to be explored. The park was actually named one of Canada's best national parks in 2021 by U.S. News.
You can even walk along the ocean floor here when the Bay of Fundy's massive tide recedes.
Victoria Park
Price: Free
Location: 29 Park Rd., Truro, NS
Why You Need To Go: This 3,000-acre natural woodland park in Truro, Nova Scotia, is where you'll find tumbling waterfalls, natural gorges and scenic look outs.
Wandering along an extensive trail system surrounded by huge old-growth trees, it'll be easy to feel like you're deep within a jungle here.
Sombrio Beach
Price: Free
Location: Juan de Fuca, BC
Why You Need To Go: In Juan de Fuca Provincial Park on Vancouver Island, you'll find a magical cascade hidden within a canyon lined with moss.
You'll have to hike along an easy 1.4-kilometre return trail to reach the waterfall, which is set in a lush forest. While you're there, you can enjoy the sandy Sombrio Beach, which is also a great place to surf!
