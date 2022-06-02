There Is A Magical Indoor Garden Oasis In Vancouver With Tropical Birds Flying Around
You can go into a jungle, without leaving the city! 🦜🌺
If you've been dreaming of a tropical getaway but are stuck in the city, this stunning conservatory in Vancouver, B.C. will transport you to the jungle.
The Bloedel Conservatory is full of unique greenery and wildlife, with "more than 100 exotic birds, and 500 exotic plants and flowers," according to the website.
This garden has been open since 1969 and its vibrant flowers and birds are absolutely mesmerizing.
The whole indoor garden setup is also extremely photo-worthy, so if you've been looking to step up your Instagram game, this is the place to come.
There are so many tropical plants that you wouldn't catch in the average garden in Canada. Each of these plants is super unique and colourful, it'll be hard not to leave without a picture.
"You will find red, blue, and dwarf Macaws, African parrots, exotic Finches and Chinese pheasants at Bloedel," the website said.
Some of the free-flying birds in the garden might even try to strike up a conversation with you!
Hopefully, you don't have a fear of birds because these guys will be getting right up close and personal while you are strolling through the garden.
The Bloedel Conservatory is also home to some colourful Koi fish and you can watch them swim past the pathways throughout the space.
It's the perfect weekend plan to immerse yourself in a tropical oasis and dream you are somewhere far, far away.
Plus, the Bloedel Conservatory is located right in the middle of Queen Elizabeth Park which has a magnificent outdoor garden to wander through afterwards.
Bloedel Conservatory
Price: $7.20
Address: 4600 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is an affordable and fun weekend plan to enjoy some gorgeous tropical plant sites. Plus, you'll get to see some amazing exotic birds that you wouldn't otherwise see flying around the city of Vancouver.