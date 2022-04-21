You Can Stroll Under A Canopy Of Yellow Flowers In Vancouver & Feel Like Your In Italy
The entire walk is so magical ✨
You can take a romantic stroll surrounded by bright yellow flowers are this breathtaking garden in Vancouver
It will transport you to Europe, and make for the most picturesque moment of the summer.
These beautiful flowers bloom at VanDusen Botanical Garden in June, and you won't want to miss it.
It is called the Laburnum Walk and the flowers all around are actually native to areas in Southern Europe like Italy and Greece. Thankfully you can enjoy them right in Vancouver though, thanks to the gardens.
The entire stroll will have you feeling like you've entered an enchanted fairytale world with all the wispy and bright flowers.
They might even remind you of the gorgeous lemon trees of Italy and make you feel like you've been transported there all while staying right in Vancouver.
In their most full bloom, you can really see how beautiful they truly are.
These flowers are only around for a short period of time and the best time to see them is in early June, according to the VanDusen website.
If there's one thing for sure — the photo opportunities through this entire walk will be endless.
Vandusen Botanical Garden is not only home to these stunning trees but so many other flowers as well. You will see loads of purple, pink and other vibrant flowers scattered throughout the entire stroll.
Make sure to add it to your bucket list for the summer, so you don't miss out on these blooms!
VanDusen Botanical Garden
Price: $11.90
Address: 5251 Oak St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you've been looking for the most romantic date spot, this is the perfect place to check out as it would surely impress anyone!