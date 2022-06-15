This Wildflower Festival In BC Is In The Mountains & Looks Picture Perfect (PHOTOS)
Add this to your summer bucket list!
B.C. has some seriously great places to gaze at surreal-looking nature and this spot is no exception. A beautiful wildflower festival is happening in Revelstoke, B.C. this summer and you'll want to add it to your calendar right away.
The festival runs from August 3 to August 7, as this is when the flowers are predicted to be at their peak bloom, according to the Revelstoke website.
Wildflower blooming season typically starts at the end of July and lasts until the middle of August — so there is only a short window to catch these incredible views.
The beautiful flowers cover the mountains of Revelstoke and there are endless photo opportunities. With the pretty blooms on the ground and mountain peaks as the backdrop, you'll feel like you're in a different world.
There will be four key ways to view these flowers in Revelstoke, including hiking through the National Parks, driving up the Meadows in the Sky Parkway, biking the alpine trails or viewing them from Revelstoke Mountain Resort.
However you plan to do it, the bright and colourful flowers will definitely wow you. It just looks so magical to be there.
If you've been looking for something fun and adventurous to do this summer, this might just be the perfect plan. Especially, if you are into hiking or biking — what better way is there to enjoy it than seeing some stunning flowers?
The views will be nothing short of incredible — just don't forget to bring a camera to show others just how amazing it was.
Revelstoke Wildflower Festival
Price: Free
When: August 3 to August 7
Address: Revelstoke, BC
Why You Need To Go: This would be an incredible way to see tons of vibrant wildflowers and take in some scenic mountain views.