This Dreamy Vancouver Restaurant Serves Vietnamese Food & There Are Flowers Everywhere

It's like stepping into a bouquet! 💐

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A girl sitting at the restaurant. Right: View of the restaurant, flowers and bar.

A girl sitting at the restaurant. Right: View of the restaurant, flowers and bar.

@sarahdalmacio | Instagram, @itscourtwatkins | Instagram

If you've been searching for an Instagram-worthy location for your next girl's night out — look no further than this dreamy Vancouver restaurant.

The mesmerizing spot is called Bonjour Vietnam Bistro & Cocktail Bar and it has incredible floral decor. It's located in Vancouver, B.C., and is one of the best Vietnamese restaurants around.

Everything at this restaurant is just absolutely stunning — including the drinks, food, and decor.

Bonus — the Vietnamese dishes they serve up, like pho and so much more, look mouthwatering.

Some will even come with fun pink chopsticks!

Get ready to step into a floral oasis with this hip restaurant location and don't forget to bring your camera along the way, because the photo opportunities here will be endless.

Literally — the moment you approach this restaurant you will already have an idea of how many flowers are going to be in this place.

Just look at this gorgeous arrangement right at the front door.

From the ceilings to the floors — flowers are everywhere.

The cocktails here really tie into the whole floral theme going on too.

Just look how amazing the cocktail artwork and real flower touches are for this pink drink.

The floral arrangements throughout this place are not the only things you'll be capturing pictures of. There are also bright neon signs and so much pink decor too.

You can easily impress any of your friends with this cool new restaurant find.

Bonjour Vietnam Bistro & Cocktail Bar

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3944 Fraser St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is one of the most vibrant and colourful spots in Vancouver. If you're looking for the perfect location to capture some great photos, this is the place to visit.

Website

