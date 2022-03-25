This Restaurant Near Vancouver Is Serving Sangria Flights & They're Perfect For Boozy Brunch
You had me at Sangria! 💃
Sunday brunch plans just got a little boozier!
This brunch spot near Vancouver, B.C. has tasty sangria to go with your delicious meal. It makes for the perfect weekend plan if you live in the city — and is an excuse to get together with friends.
Ditch the mimosas because the sangria flights at Food by Fanta in Langley, B.C. are dreamy.
What better way to start your day than having a few fruit slices paired with some delicious sangria?
After seeing all this brunch spot has to offer, you'll be adding it to your bucket list in no time.
The most Instagram-able sangria flight from this restaurant is called the Rainbow Flight Sangria and when you see it, you'll know why.
@deannawoo
✨sangria flight✨ #langley #langleybc #brunch #hiddengem #aesthetic #sangria #thai #fusion #cocktails #yvr #dinewithme #vancouverfood #vancouvereats
You can practically taste the boozy rainbow in each vibrantly coloured drink.
If sangria is your fruit drink of choice — you'll be in heaven here.
Each one of their cocktails comes with real flowers on top which makes them even more dreamy and photo-worthy.
According to the restaurant's Instagram, their colourful Sangria even won first place in the Vancouver Sangria Challenge in 2021 — so you know it'll be good.
Plus, if you want to compliment your flights with some delicious meals — you can do that too.
Just look at this drool-worthy french toast topped with vibrant fresh flowers.
This restaurant truly goes all out with each one of their dishes and drinks too.
It's a unique find and if you're in the Langley area, it's worth popping by!
Food by Fanta
Price: 💸💸
Address: 20542 Fraser Hwy #102, Langley, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect new brunch spot for you and your friends to visit. Here you can test out some amazing vibrant coloured sangria flights and have some delicious food while doing so.