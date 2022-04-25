The World's Oldest Whisky Is Going On Sale At BC Liquor & It Costs More Than A Downpayment
Is it worth it? 🥃
Great news for all the whisky lovers out there — two of the world’s oldest single malt scotch whisky will soon be up for sale at BC Liquor, but they will cost you big time.
Two bottles of the rare drink are going to be available in B.C., and they are about the same price as a downpayment on a home — even in Vancouver's housing market.
The BCL website said that there are only 250 bottles left of this whisky in the entire world. It's one of the most exclusive drinks out there basically, but is it really worth the hefty price of $140,000?
The bottles of Glenlivet 80-Year-Old Gordon and MacPhail will soon be up for sale at a BC Liquor location on 39th St., and Cambie St., in Vancouver, B.C.
On April 26 only, these bottles will be up for purchase through an in-store draw. Anyone can enter the draw through the store from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
At 8:15 p.m that day, the winner of the draw will be chosen — and be allowed to drop some serious cash on this drink.
Whoever is drawn for the whisky purchase must buy them by the end of the day.
The two bottles that BC Liquor will be selling are bottles 100 and 108 and they go all the way back to the 1940s from whisky creators Gordon & MacPhail, according to BCL.
For the deal of $140,000 — plus tax — they could be all yours.
They will be brought to BC Liquor from Richard Urquhart — who is a Gordon and MacPhail family member.
Perhaps the winner will get lucky and be able to do a little meet and greet!