BC Is The Only Place In Canada Where You Can Buy Kendall Jenner's Tequila & Here's Where

It's a great day for tequila!

Vancouver Staff Writer
@kendalljenner | Instagram, @flareduniverse | Instagram

BC Liquor has just announced that they are now the only place in Canada where you can buy Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

The most exciting news is that you can purchase this iconic tequila today! Shout out to the BC Liquor Stores for beating the rest of Canada.

Call up all your tequila-loving friends because this brand looks delightful and the drink will bring some fun to your weekend plans no doubt.

The company founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila brand, is named after Kendall's high-end area code.

The brand works with farms in Tequila, which is in Jalisco, Mexico.

BC Liquor stores will be selling Kendall's two different types of tequila — 818 Tequila Blanco and 818 Tequila Reposado.

Her 818 Tequila Blanco has hints of lemongrass, agave, citrus, and vanilla. Itounds so tasty.

The 818 Tequila Reposado has hints of meringue, honey, vanilla, fruit with a caramel finish.

On the 818 website, you can find lots of fun cocktail recipes using the tequila brand. Some exciting recipes include cute names like, "Apres Ski" and "The Farmers Market."

It's such an exciting launch! The fact that you can exclusively get it in B.C. if you're in Canada makes it way more fun.

There is also super cool merch on the website.

Items like the "dad hat" and even 818 playing cards are up for purchase.

Be sure to check out your nearest BC Liquor Store to snag a bottle of your own.

