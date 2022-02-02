Herschel Is Having A Grand Opening In Vancouver This Weekend With 'Product Giveaways' & A DJ
Plus — limited edition swag!
Herschel is having a grand opening in Vancouver, B.C. this weekend with product giveaways, free drinks and even a DJ. If you love free stuff and a cool vibe, it's the place to go.
The grand opening is to celebrate its fourth retail store in North America.
In 2009, the Herschel Supply Co. was founded by two Canadian brothers. With their headquarters remaining in Vancouver, B.C., it's only natural the beloved company would eventually have a shop opening on Robson Street.
The grand opening is planned to take place this weekend, February 4-6 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The exciting new 2,800 square-foot store will be located at 1080 Robson St.
During the opening, there will be live music with a DJ, complementary coffee drinks from Coffee Bike Vancouver, and product giveaways. There will also be a 360 video experience for customers to experience!
The first 300 customers that make a purchase from the store will receive an exclusive gift with purchase.
Herschel's new store will be surrounded by natural wood, marble accents, large-scale artwork and vintage pieces.
The store will also have many neutral colours with pops of blue, pink and citrus hues. It sounds like the new store will be an interior designer's dream.
Lifestyle brand products such as backpacks, apparel and more will be available to purchase, all with the iconic Herschel logo.
They will also hold the Herschel Supply Bookfair at this store! A reading area with books and magazines from all different topics like art, photography and music.
For the new store, Herschel wanted to create a "space that inspires creativity and connection," according to a press release.
This grand opening sounds super extravagant and definitely worth going to get some free swag.