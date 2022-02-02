Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do this weekend in vancouver

Herschel Is Having A Grand Opening In Vancouver This Weekend With 'Product Giveaways' & A DJ

Plus — limited edition swag!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Herschel Is Having A Grand Opening In Vancouver This Weekend With 'Product Giveaways' & A DJ
Herschel Supply Co.

Herschel is having a grand opening in Vancouver, B.C. this weekend with product giveaways, free drinks and even a DJ. If you love free stuff and a cool vibe, it's the place to go.

The grand opening is to celebrate its fourth retail store in North America.

In 2009, the Herschel Supply Co. was founded by two Canadian brothers. With their headquarters remaining in Vancouver, B.C., it's only natural the beloved company would eventually have a shop opening on Robson Street.

The grand opening is planned to take place this weekend, February 4-6 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The exciting new 2,800 square-foot store will be located at 1080 Robson St.

Herschel Supply Co.

During the opening, there will be live music with a DJ, complementary coffee drinks from Coffee Bike Vancouver, and product giveaways. There will also be a 360 video experience for customers to experience!

The first 300 customers that make a purchase from the store will receive an exclusive gift with purchase.

Herschel's new store will be surrounded by natural wood, marble accents, large-scale artwork and vintage pieces.

The store will also have many neutral colours with pops of blue, pink and citrus hues. It sounds like the new store will be an interior designer's dream.

Herschel Supply Co.

Lifestyle brand products such as backpacks, apparel and more will be available to purchase, all with the iconic Herschel logo.

Herschel Supply Co.

They will also hold the Herschel Supply Bookfair at this store! A reading area with books and magazines from all different topics like art, photography and music.

Herschel Supply Co.

For the new store, Herschel wanted to create a "space that inspires creativity and connection," according to a press release.

Herschel Supply Co.

This grand opening sounds super extravagant and definitely worth going to get some free swag.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

things to do this weekend in vancouver

7 Of The Cheapest Ski Hills In BC & You Can Hit The Slopes For Less Than $36 At Some

All the fun, without the cost!

@elinemets | Instagram, Sergey Novikov | Dreamstime

B.C. has some of the best ski resorts in the entire world, but they can be super expensive.

If you love hitting the slopes but don't love dishing out the money it often requires — look no further. There are actually some really cheap ski hills in B.C., that offer great deals.

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

Vancouver Was Just Named The Best Place In The World To Go For A Solo Valentine's Day Trip

Will you be my Valentine, Vancouver? 💘

@_leahpic | Instagram, @isabellasfroes | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C, was just named the best place in the world to go for a solo Valentine's Day trip.

Just because you don't have a partner, doesn't mean you can't have a little fun on Valentine's day this year — and now you know the perfect city to go to!

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

This Is How People In BC Are Using Their Vacation Days & No Plane Tickets Are Needed

You can still get an island vacation! 🏝️

@adime | Instagram, @fueledbycoffeeandinsulin | Instagram

Using up your vacation days these past few years has been a struggle for some, but people in B.C. are getting creative with their staycations.

From cabin rentals to days spent exploring hometowns, it's clear you don't need a plane ticket to have some vacation fun.

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

These 4 Hacks Can Save You $478 In Just One Weekend Of Skiing In Whistler

They work all season long. 💸⛷️

@kari_romo | Instagram, @hannahoffl | Instagram

If you love a good ski weekend in Whistler, but not so much the costs that come along with it, there are ways to save.

Skiing is a super expensive sport overall — with lift tickets, lodgings, food, and sometimes rentals.

Keep Reading Show less