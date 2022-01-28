Trending Tags

15 BC Coffee Shops You Should Go To At Least Once In Your Life

There's some brew-ti-ful spots! ☕

Vancouver Staff Writer
15 BC Coffee Shops You Should Go To At Least Once In Your Life
@izzydilg | Instagram, Ashley Harris | Narcity

B.C. has a remarkable amount of coffee shops that you should visit at least once in your life — because they are just that cool!

So many of the local shops in B.C. prepare your coffee in stunning forms of latte art. Not to mention there is a mix of unique spots, hidden gems and beachside cafes.

Whether it be a place to catch up with friends, work remotely from, or to grab something to enjoy on the go — we've got you covered.

Coffee and good company are all we need!

Here are 15 coffee shops in the province that you absolutely need to try.

Marche Mon Pitou

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 1387 W 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This coffee shop is the perfect spot to transport yourself to France. You will see cute pictures of bulldogs on the cups and all around the cafe. A lot of them are of the owner's adorable dogs, Ru and Jelly Bean!

Website

The Mighty Oak

Price: 💸💸

Address: 198 W 18th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This coffee shop is a hidden gem and actually built into a home! The spot also acts as a local neighbourhood grocery store which is very convenient for anyone living in the area.

Website

Nat's Coffee House

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 5188 Springs Blvd #110., Delta, BC

Why You Need To Go: Located beside the Tsawwassen Springs golf course, this coffee shop is the perfect pit-stop! Nat's coffee can be found served at every Whitespot restaurant, but there is only one specific coffee house for it. They also have a drive-thru for those on the go.

Website

49th Parallel Café & Lucky's Doughnuts

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 2902 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This coffee shop is known for offering popular and unique donut pairings! If you are anywhere near this spot, it's a must-try!

Website

Prado Cafe

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 1809 Fir St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: They serve up delicious lattes and brunch to Vancouverites! They have a great atmosphere if you're working remotely too, with lots of light.

Website

Stir Coffee House

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 5085 48 Ave., Delta, BC

Why You Need To Go: This coffee shop is located in a beautiful brick building and knows how to serve up a cup of latte art alongside a yummy pastry!

Website

Caffe Artigiano

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 2154 W 41st Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Caffe Artigiano serves up some great breakfast items like the vegetarian Truffle Mushroom Breakfast Wrap is a must-try!

Website

Honolulu Coffee

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 2098 W 41st Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The cafe is inspired by Hawaii from decor to drinks. Not only do they serve coffee, but they also have delicious Hawaiian-inspired smoothies and açaí bowls.

Website

JJ Bean Coffee Roasters

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3010 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: JJ Bean is a great place to grab a quick coffee or baked good on the go. It's also a frequent study spot for Vancouverites.

Website

Matchstick

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 4807 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Matchstick has a light and airy setting which is great for those Instagram-worthy coffee moments.

Website

Le Marché St. George

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 4393 St George St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is another hidden gem cafe serving up light and fluffy croissants.

Website

Paul Bakery, Café and Restaurant

Price: 💸 💸💸

Address: 1164 Robson St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Paul is the perfect brunch spot with friends! The setting will send you to France while you sip your coffee.

Website

Rhino Coffee House

Price: 💸 💸

Address:430 Campbell St., Tofino, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect stop to fuel up before an exciting day of surfing! It's worth visiting Tofino for this place alone, plus the beaches of course.

Website

Driftwood Café

Price: 💸 💸💸

Address: 500 Osprey Ln., Tofino, BC

Why You Need To Go: Located inside of the Wickaninnish Inn, you can sit at this cafe beachside and watch the waves crash while you sip your coffee.

Website

Willow Cafe Bakery

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 797 W 16th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Willow is a great coffee stop if you are going on a stroll through the neighbourhood. They have an amazing coffee selection and even offer healthy smoothie options!

Website

