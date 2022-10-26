6 Delicious Caffe Latte Spots in Vancouver To Get A Caffeine Boost
Step aside Starbucks, we drink local here.
If you are part of the roughly 70% of Canadians who embark on the daily consumption of coffee, you know the sensory awakening the delicious aroma of that caffeinated liquid provokes in most of us when brewed. Whether the smell allows you to manage to finally open your eyes wide for your morning routine, deeply concentrate on the task at hand or simply get out of bed like a prairie dog looking for snacks outside its home in the summer sun, coffee drinkers are simply wired to appreciate a nice stimulating drink.
Now, Vancouverites are far from running out of choices of cafés in the Rain City, the longing for a delectable cup of Joe without having to try a bunch of pickles along the way is real. While drip coffee or french press from home is always the best option in terms of saving money and time, you should really get out there and treat yourself to a nice caffe latte.
Indeed, metro Vancouver has some of the best coffee shops ever and they are just waiting to be explored, and a bunch of colourful cups your lips are longing to put their lips to. To make your life easier, we curated a compilation of the most delectable caffe lattes you can get in Vancouver this season.
From abundant flavour options, to simply gorgeous Instagramable caffe latte art and wonderful seasonal decor, these adorable coffee shops will make sure your B.C. heart is filled with warm fuzzies and caffeine.
Choco Coo Café
Address: 501 N. Rd. C, Coquitlam, BC
Why You Need To Go: This café has some of the cutest drinks ever. Known for their matcha lattes, this place rolls out adorable animal art right on your cup.
Choco Coo Café is the ultimate place to enjoy any type of artsy caffeinated drink in peace. The refined decor and the delicious dessert options will make you leave your worries at the door, or as they say, "comfort and bliss will find their way to you."
Timbertrain Coffee Roasters
Addresses: 311 W. Cordova St., Vancouver, BC – 551 McLean Dr., Vancouver, BC – 3001 St Johns St., Port Moody, BC
Why You Need To Go: A Vancouver staple, Timbertrain Coffee Roasters prides itself in being a café "committed to finding sourcing unique coffees from quality farms around the world." From drip coffee, to rotating daily pourover selection and espresso drinks, this café company will cater to everyone's tastebuds.
Their rustic style puts them on the map for being so relaxing to hang out at, while their quality drinks glues your butt to their benches. Now with three locations in metro Vancouver, you can get your caffe latte fix close to home.
Revolver Coffee
Address: 325 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: “We're going to make you the best cup of coffee we can. Because you're the best,” says their website. If that doesn’t give you all the description you need, then I don’t know what will.
Plus, their constantly changing menu will mean that you always have something new to pick from, even if you end up going with your classic coffee drink with milk foam and a nice design on top.
Nemesis Coffee
Addresses: 302 W. Hastings St., Vancouver, BC – 555 Great Northern Wy., Vancouver – 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: This bright and vibrant café has one of the espresso drinks in town. Now, once again, their drink art is stunning, but what will really catch your eye are their food items to pair with your cup.
From a matcha raspberry cruffin, to a truffle burrata toast, their rotating menu will satisfy your hunger. And if you're a tiramisu fan, you have to get a taste of their tiramisu croissant. Visit one of their three locations to get a pic for the 'gram, and a caffeine boost for your mind.
Small Victory Bakery
Address: 1088 Homer St., Vancouver, BC – 3070 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: It may be a bakery but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t make one of the best caffe lattes in town. While you get your beloved coffee, try picking up one of their many homemade goodies. There are two locations in Vancouver for a reason — it’s that good.
Now, if you are feeling the fall vibes, you should try their housemade pumpkin spice caffe latte and bring your tastebuds to their happy place.
Prototype Coffee
Address: 883 E. Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If single origin, shade-grown or traceable coffees are your jam, you'll find that Prototype has all you need. Not only are their caffe latte flavourful as can be as "Prototype prioritizes the continual pursuit of excellence," each cup is guilt-free. Now, that's caffe latte art worth sharing to your followers!
The coolest thing about ordering at Prototype is that you can do it ahead of time, and pickup your order when it is ready. Whether you crave a seasonal honey orange latte, or a simple flat white, you delicious cup of Joe will make your day.
This article has been updated since its original publication on September 18, 2019.