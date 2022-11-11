Canadians Have Revealed Their Favourite Coffee Brand & It's Bad News For Tim Hortons
Apparently Timmies isn't a favourite in any province. 😢
You might think being Canadian comes with being an avid Tim Hortons coffee drinker, but it turns out that most Canucks don't even think of the company as their favourite brand for a cup of joe.
Gambling website Time2play surveyed 1,000 Canadians to determine which coffee brand is favoured in each province, and, surprisingly, Tim Hortons didn't make the cut anywhere in the country.
What is the most popular brand of coffee in Canada?
According to the survey's results, the majority of Canadians seem to prefer Starbucks coffee over any other.
Starbucks was the brand of choice in Alberta, Ontario, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, making it the dominant choice for the country.
The rest of Canada selected other brands, with Manitoba and Quebec preferring private-label brand coffee, while British Columbians choose to drink local.
New Brunswick's favourite coffee brand was found to be Folgers, while Saskatchewan residents seem to be getting their java from McDonald's the most.
The three territories weren't included due to lack of data, according to Time2play.
What may be surprising to any Canuck was that not enough respondents chose Tim Hortons to make it a favoured brand in any region of Canada.
"Comparing Tim Hortons to Starbucks, perhaps Canadians are now prioritizing quality and taste over cost," said Time2play.
Similar reports back up this sentiment, with one by U.K. comparison site Confused.com that looked at the most popular drive-thrus in the country finding that people in Canada search for "Starbucks drive-thru" more than anything else, with the brand a favourite both nationally overall and in most major cities.
Like in this case, Tim Hortons didn't even make the ranking in the report.
Do Canadians drink a lot of coffee?
According to Time2play, Canadians consume an average of 1.5 cups of coffee per day.
As for who is drinking the most, British Columbians were found to drink an average of 1.7 cups per day, making them the biggest coffee drinkers in the country and the biggest spenders, with their brew costing them an average of $38.28 a month.
Following them were Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan with an average of 1.6 cups per day for each province, and Newfoundland and Ontario with an average of 1.5 cups per day.
Quebecers were found to be consuming an average of 1.4 cups of coffee per day, while residents in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia tied for last with an average of 1.3 cups a day, making them the provinces that drink the least amount of coffee.
Interestingly, Time2play found that professions like construction and those in the social science field drink the most coffee, with 2.4 cups and 2.2 cups per day on average, respectively.
Students, as it turns out, were found to drink the least amount of coffee.
They also found that remote workers tend to drink more cups of joe per day than those who work in an office, with a difference of 1.7 cups vs. 1.5 cups per day, respectively.