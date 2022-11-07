McDonald's $1 Coffees Are Back In Canada For 2022 & You Can Even Get A Freebie
Get a cheap cup of Joe on those cold, wintry mornings. ☕
McDonald's Canada has confirmed that its $1 drinks are back for November 2022, which means you can get sipping on some hot brown for a single loonie this winter.
Starting on Tuesday, November 8, you can log onto the McDonald's Canada app and buy a medium iced coffee or hot coffee for only $1 at your nearest McDonald's location – and that's for new and existing customers.
How to get a $1 coffee from McDonald's
To get this offer you'll have to be a member of the MyMcDonald's Rewards program and, of course, it has to all be done through the McDonald's app.
So, it seems like now might be high time to set up that app on your phone.
If you're not a classic brew type of person, you can also get a medium latte or a cappuccino for only $2 with the same deal.
The offer will be running until December 4, so you have tons of time to get that cheap coffee to warm you up as the weather gets cold.
Free coffee at McDonald's
If you're looking for a freebie on November 7, you can get a medium hot coffee or iced coffee for free, but it's a one-day-only deal on the McDonald's app.
This means if you're looking to take advantage of it, you have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday to cash it in.
McDonald's Canada holiday menu
While you're hitting up McDonald's for your cheap hot drink, you also have the chance to sample 2022's holiday menu.
This winter you can order the peppermint mocha or hot chocolate to drink, along with the RMHC Gingerbread cookie and the Crème Brûlée Li'l Donut to snack on.
Let's get the festive vibes going!
If you've been paying attention to the world of McDonald's in the news, you may have also seen that the so-called adult Happy Meal has been making waves south of the border.
While it has proven to be a super popular item for American McDonald's fans, it doesn't look like the popular meal will be coming north of the 49th parallel.
But, you can cry into your cheap (or free) coffee to compensate.