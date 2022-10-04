McDonald's Has Launched An Adult Happy Meal But There's Bad News For Canadians
It landed in the U.S. on October 3! 🍟
The McDonald's "adult Happy Meal" has taken the United States by storm, but will we see it come to McDonald's Canada?
Well, the answer might be disappointing for those hoping to try it ASAP.
The brand new so-called adult Happy Meal from McDonald's is a collaboration between the Golden Arches and clothing company Cactus Plant Flea Market.
The meal hit U.S. McDonald's locations as of October 3 and costs around US$11.99 – $3 more than a regular Happy Meal.
While Americans are already getting in on the action, it's not going to be so easy for Canucks to try the re-invented classic.
Are Happy Meals for adults coming to Canada?
In an email statement to Narcity, McDonald's Canada confirmed that the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is not available anywhere in Canada right now.
It looks like, for the time being, Canadian adults will be missing out on the nostalgia of opening up the special Happy Meal for grown-up kids.
But hey, at least we had Tim Biebs!
So, if you want your very own Cactus Plant Flea Market toy you're going to have to hit up eBay – you can get the whole set, unopened, for around $75 USD.
Alternatively, now that Canada's travel restrictions have lifted, you could even take a cross-border trip to taste the new offering. Although, according to one Narcity writer, it might not be worth the trip.
While the adult Happy Meal could capture some of that childlike joy of getting a toy with your dinner, it may also just be an excuse to upcharge eager Millenials on the promise of some nostalgia.
Anyway, nothing's stopping you from buying a regular old happy meal in Canada and living that nostalgic dream regardless, right?
What's in the McDonald's adult Happy Meal?
It comes with not only the famous fries and a drink, but also with your choice of a Big Mac or a 10-piece chicken McNugget box.
The fast food is wrapped in an interestingly-designed box that features classic McDonald's characters such as Ronald McDonald, Grimace and Mayor McCheese, each with two sets of eyes. Weird, right?
And of course, it comes with a toy.
What are the McDonald's Happy Meal toys for adults?
And it wouldn't be a Happy Meal if it didn't come with a toy, naturally.
While "adult toys" might conjure an image in your head, these toys are very much similar to what we all got as kids.
The "collectable" toys are figurines of the classic McDonald's characters, but with weird little twists added by the clothing brand.
The figurines are of Grimace, Hamburgler, Birdie The Early Bird, and the new Cactus Buddy character. Each one has two sets of eyes and has a bit of a warped, weird design to its features.
The toys unfortunately don't really do anything other than sit there, because no part of them moves at all.
Other menu differences between Canada & the U.S.
And, of course, this isn't the only difference between McDonald's locations in Canada and the United States.
McDonald's Canada and its Yankee counterpart have quite different menus actually. Exclusive to Canada is poutine, the McWrap, spicy McChickens, and the Smarties McFlurry.
While Americans get to enjoy the Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, as well as Biscuit McMuffins, Cinnamon Rolls, and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe.
Hey, they each have their pros and cons!