Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

This TikToker Asked A Chef To Make His McDonald's 'Gourmet' & Honestly Yum (VIDEO)

Filet-o-fish, but make it fancy.

This TikToker Asked A Chef To Make His McDonald's 'Gourmet' & Honestly Yum (VIDEO)
dannygrubs | TikTok

When it comes to fast food, McDonald's is always a classic go-to, but have you ever considered making your takeout fancy?

Danny Kim, who goes by @dannygrubs on TikTok, recently challenged a chef to upgrade his takeout and he actually managed to create two meals out of the contents of the classic brown paper bag with the golden arches.

"Can you turn my McDonald's gourmet?" Kim asked Ashish Alfred, aka @chefashishalfred.

"Yeah, I gotchu," Alfred replied.

@dannygrubs

One McDonalds meal into TWO gourmet meals. @chefashishalfred #Yum

Alfred then unloads the contents of the bag to reveal French fries, a filet-o-fish, and an apple pie.

He starts by chopping up the fries and adding them to a pot with thyme, heavy cream, butter, salt, white pepper and water, which simmers away as he gets started on the fish.

After scraping the breading off of the protein, he also chops it up and adds in an egg white, scallops, more fish, and blends that all up with butter and heavy cream. "Beautiful fish mousse," he said about the concoction.

If you were worried about the bun going to waste, never fear. He blends that up with some other ingredients and puts it in a pretty silicone leaf-shaped mould which then goes into the oven.

"Now we got the apple pie," said Alfred as he deconstructed the whole thing and then readded the apple filling to some classic baking ingredients, before ladling it into a ramekin and putting it in the oven.

For plating, the potato puree gets sprayed onto the plate which serves as a bed for delicate lumps of the fish mousse. It's then garnished with a sauce containing caviar and hazelnuts, with the leaf-shaped bun creation serving as a garnish.

And for dessert, the apple pie comes out of the oven with some impressive height as a souffle. Yum!

"Thanks for coming in. We just turned McDonald's gourmet," said Alfred.

"Dude, you killed it," said Kim after tasting everything. "That's fine dining right there!"

From Your Site Articles

You Can Get Paid $85 An Hour To Watch TikTok Video Hacks & Your Internet Is Also Covered

Can you think of anything better than being paid to watch TikToks all day?

Insidestudio | Dreamstime, @materialsmarket | Instagram

How many times have you gone on TikTok just to take a short break and watch a few funny videos, and then boom, two hours have gone by, and you're still watching Ryanair's TikTok videos?

Well, now you can do precisely that and get paid for it.

Keep Reading Show less

TikTokers Want To Swap Homes Like In 'The Holiday' & It Sounds Like The Ultimate Vacation

How would you feel about swapping homes with a stranger? ✈️

justjazzzyidk | TikTok, thistimeincolour | TikTok

If you'd rather not be home for the holidays, a new TikTok trend is seeing users offering to switch homes with someone else for free, just like in the movie The Holiday.

Many users have started advertising their homes to swap with someone else in a different city, in a nod to the 2006 Christmastime romantic comedy.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake Responded To A TikToker's Spot-On Impression Of Him & It's Actually Uncanny (VIDEO)

She nailed his NBA speech. 😂

@champagnepapi | Instagram

If your dream is to receive clout from Drake, then prepare to spend hours of your life nailing down a word-for-word impression of him on TikTok because that's the ticket, folks.

TikToker @yojairyjaimee, who has over 540K followers on the platform, managed to get a shout-out from Drizzy himself after posting an uncanny recreation of the rapper's famous NBA speech made weeks before the Raptors won the championship.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman Refused To Tip A Waitress For 'Rude' Service & People On TikTok Were Not Impressed

"When your service sucks, here's your tip," she said.

biglez7704 | TikTok

A TikToker is facing some major backlash for calling out her server online, after she shared a dinner receipt that shows the message "Do Better!!!" written instead of a tip.

The TikToker alleges that she received terrible service from her waitress while out for food at the Metro Diner in Matthews, North Carolina.

Keep Reading Show less