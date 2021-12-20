This TikToker Asked A Chef To Make His McDonald's 'Gourmet' & Honestly Yum (VIDEO)
Filet-o-fish, but make it fancy.
When it comes to fast food, McDonald's is always a classic go-to, but have you ever considered making your takeout fancy?
Danny Kim, who goes by @dannygrubs on TikTok, recently challenged a chef to upgrade his takeout and he actually managed to create two meals out of the contents of the classic brown paper bag with the golden arches.
"Can you turn my McDonald's gourmet?" Kim asked Ashish Alfred, aka @chefashishalfred.
"Yeah, I gotchu," Alfred replied.
@dannygrubs
One McDonalds meal into TWO gourmet meals. @chefashishalfred #Yum
Alfred then unloads the contents of the bag to reveal French fries, a filet-o-fish, and an apple pie.
He starts by chopping up the fries and adding them to a pot with thyme, heavy cream, butter, salt, white pepper and water, which simmers away as he gets started on the fish.
After scraping the breading off of the protein, he also chops it up and adds in an egg white, scallops, more fish, and blends that all up with butter and heavy cream. "Beautiful fish mousse," he said about the concoction.
If you were worried about the bun going to waste, never fear. He blends that up with some other ingredients and puts it in a pretty silicone leaf-shaped mould which then goes into the oven.
"Now we got the apple pie," said Alfred as he deconstructed the whole thing and then readded the apple filling to some classic baking ingredients, before ladling it into a ramekin and putting it in the oven.
For plating, the potato puree gets sprayed onto the plate which serves as a bed for delicate lumps of the fish mousse. It's then garnished with a sauce containing caviar and hazelnuts, with the leaf-shaped bun creation serving as a garnish.
And for dessert, the apple pie comes out of the oven with some impressive height as a souffle. Yum!
"Thanks for coming in. We just turned McDonald's gourmet," said Alfred.
"Dude, you killed it," said Kim after tasting everything. "That's fine dining right there!"