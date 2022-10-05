7 McDonald's USA Items You Can't Buy In Canada — Including The Iconic Happy Meal For Adults
A perfect excuse for a cross-border road trip. 🍔
McDonald's Canada may have some incredibly unique items on the menu, but its American counterpart also has loads of dishes that you just can't get up north.
With the new McDonald's adult Happy Meal hitting the scene in the U.S. but not up here in Canada, you might be curious about what else is exclusive to the golden arches down south.
So, here are some of the reddest, whitest and bluest McDonald'smenu items that you can only get in the states. Tempted to take that first restriction-free cross-border trip, yet?
The Cactus Plant Flea Market Adult Happy Meal
Launched just this week, this nostalgic take on everyone's favourite childhood fast food deal has hit the U.S., but has completely missed Canada.
The meal comes with your choice of a burger or chicken nuggets, as well as a "collectable" figurine of one of the classic McDonald's characters (or the new Cactus Buddy).
It also comes in a special fold-up box to bring back those early feels.
Big Breakfast
The Big Breakfast.
Nothing says "America" quite like a big breakfast of bacon, biscuits, hash browns and eggs. Yee-haw!
This item is available on McDonald's breakfast menus in the states and is a perfect, hearty beginning to your day.
If you're feeling extra hungry, you can also order the version that comes with hot cakes and syrup.
Sweet, salty and all around delicious-sounding!
Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
The Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich.
Canada has its fair share of McChicken sandwich options, but over in the U.S., you can get your hands on the Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich.
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and spicy pepper sauce, this piece of fried chicken is served on a soft potato bun and it's a must-try for chicken sandwich fans.
America, you can be a bit spoiled in the fast food department sometimes.
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll.
If you're more into the sweet things, you can get a cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting in the U.S. McDonald's.
You can order this little number as a nice indulgent dessert after your burger or as a sweet breakfast bite with coffee.
Oh well, at least we have good ol' Cinnabon here in Canada!
Sausage Burrito
The Sausage Burrito.
If you're not interested in the full sit down experience of the Big Breakfast, American McDonald's has a unique breakfast burrito for you to grab and go with.
This burrito comes with pork sausages, scrambled eggs, cheese, chiles and onion all wrapped up cozy-like in a tortilla.
You can also get it as part of a meal with a hash brown and a cup of coffee.
Quarter Pounder With Cheese Deluxe
The Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe.
We all know and love the Quarter Pounder With Cheese, but of course the United States have their own version.
What makes it deluxe is the addition of tomato and lettuce and ...that's it. It still has the same onions, patty, cheese and condiments of the regular quarter pounder.
Some deluxing, eh?
Apple Fritter
An Apple Fritter.
It's hard to compete in the donut department when Canada has such a massive donut chain in Tim Hortons. But, it still makes us curious to find out if the McDonald's USA Apple Fritter is any good.
The apple donut is fried and glazed and is a great potential breakfast or treat to pair with a coffee.
Does it beat the Tim's apple fritter? That remains to be seen!
