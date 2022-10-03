I Tried McDonald’s 'Adult Happy Meal' To See If It’s Worth The Upcharge (PHOTOS)
Here's what's included in the meal that threw me for a roller coaster..!
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
McDonald's brand new Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Boxes are essentially a happy meal for adults.
The limited edition menu items were launched today October 3 at 11 A.M. EST, and I set my sights on being one of the first to tap into that childlike nostalgia, and relive the days of tearing into a colorful box with a hidden toy inside.
Wanting to maintain an element of surprise, I didn't read into the special launch too much and went into the experience with a healthy amount of anticipation, and a healthier amount of anti-acid tablets to cope with the aftermath.
Here's a recount of my experience and why I was ultimately disappointed.
What do the new McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults look like?
The Cactus Plant Flea Market boxes.
Visually, the design on the boxes are kitschy and cute. They feature drawings of classic McDonald's caricatures with an eccentric twist, and promise a "mystery inside."
The brand McDonald's collaborated with, Cactus Plant Flea Market, is a fashion company that specializes in streetwear, and the edgy but playful design delivered.
What’s in the McDonald’s adult Happy Meal?
The Big Mac Cactus Plant Flea Market box. Right: The chicken nuggets in the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.
There are two different meal options to choose from. A 10-piece chicken McNugget meal and a Big Mac combo meal. Both come with a side of fries and a drink of choice.
There is nothing that differentiates the limited edition boxes' food from the standard menu items besides the packaging it's served in.
The Big Mac tasted the same as any other. Lightly tangy with limp lettuce, sparse onions and dry patties sandwiched between a sesame bun.
The chicken nuggets were also standard. Oddly chewy, bland and more reminiscent of cardboard than tender meat.
As always, everything was incredibly greasy in a way that makes your brain want to come back for another bite despite the quality and flavor of the food being subpar.
What are the McDonald's Happy Meal toys for adults?
The wrapped toys inside the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. Right: Two Grimace toys from the limited edition box.
Now for the star of the show, the "collectible" limited edition mystery toys.
I must admit, I was slightly disappointed when I unwrapped the toys from each meal and discovered I got two of the same.
My toys were a play on the character Grimace, a round, purple, anthropomorphic creature featured in old McDonald's marketing campaigns.
This version of Grimace looks more rounded as if it were sculpted from clay, despite being cheap, hard plastic. The toy has a crooked smile, and like the other limited edition characters, two sets of eyes, which sets him apart from the original Grimace.
Other toys potentially available are other classic McDonald's marketing figures: Birdie, the Hamburgular, or a new character called "Cactus Buddy."
While the toy is slightly endearing, it isn't malleable and doesn't "do" anything.
I had a disheartening moment of realization that my threshold for entertainment is too high now, and I retired the part of my brain equipped with enough patience and imagination to find the toy amusing.
The box challenges you to try and collect all four of the figurines, but my age has weathered me enough to question, "Okay, and THEN what?"
What's the overall value of McDonald's Cactus Plant Flea Market Boxes?
My Georgia location charged $11.99 for the meal which included fries, the toy and the drink. A three-dollar upcharge from the standard combo which costs $8.79 — the only difference being the figurine and packaging.
According to Axios, McDonald's concept for the collaboration was to rekindle the "feeling of pure joy when you ordered a Happy Meal as a kid," however it mostly left me feeling cynical.
I realized the limited edition "adult happy meal" wasn't worth it for me when I found myself calculating if the imminent heartburn and extra $3 was worth the plastic toy in this day and age of inflation.