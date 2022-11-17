Wingstop Re-Released Their Famous Chicken Sandwich & I Tried It To See If It’s Worth The Hype
They sold out nationwide the first time around!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
If there's anything this year has taught us about fast food trends is that the chicken sandwich craze is far from over.
In August, the popular American chain Wingstop released its own rendition of a fried chicken sandwich, and the menu item immediately sold out in stores across the entire U.S.
At this point in my life, I consider myself somewhat of a sandwich expert, as my job has required me to try and compare chicken sandwiches from all of America's popular chains to determine who does it best.
So when Wingstop re-released the sold-out menu item, I decided to try it firsthand to see if it was worth the hype.
Here's what I thought about Wingstop's famous but elusive chicken sandwich.
The presentation
The chicken sandwich from Wingstop.
I'm going to be frank, at first glance, I was not feeling very hopeful.
I opted to try the chain's most popular flavor, Original Hot, and the color of the filet was the kind of neon red that doesn't appear fit for consumption.
In contrast, the top bun looked suspiciously dry, and the pickles that are supposed to come with the sandwich were MIA. The bun looked shiny, almost as if it was made of a plastic material.
Overall, the sandwich doesn't look particularly appetizing coming out of the box.
The flavor
A close-up of the chicken sandwich from Wingstop in the flavor Original Hot.
The first bite went about exactly how I expected it to after my initial impression. It was underwhelming.
There wasn't too much spice to the "Original Hot" sauce, which was surprising given how vibrant of a color it had.
The "heat" from the sauce translates more as a chemical-like tingle with very little flavor or savory spice. The sandwich is available in a total of 12 flavors, so maybe a different option like the Mango Habanero would have worked better.
The bun was incredibly dry, and the texture was unnerving. I couldn't tell if the bread was stale or if that's just how all buns from Wingstop are, but overall the sandwich was chewy with very little crispiness, which is something I value in a chicken sando.
The price
The price of the sandwich a la carte is $5.49, which is about on par with the cost of its competitors.
The difference, however, is the quality and size of the chicken patty in comparison. The chicken filet from Wingstop felt sort of skimpy, and the quality of the meat was questionable and dry.
My overall thoughts
Overall, given the cost and quality of the meat and bread, I think that the Wingstop chicken sandwich is not worth the hype.
My best guess is the menu item sold out due to curiosity and novelty, but for me, one time was enough in this scenario.
The chain's competitors, like Popeyes, KFC, and Chick-fil-A, all offer better sandwiches at a better value. So, if I am in the market for a quick and convenient lunch, I'll likely skip over this particular meal and opt for something with more flavor and a better texture.
.