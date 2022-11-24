You Can Get Free Wings In Toronto This Weekend & Some People Could Win A Year's Worth Of Them
Did someone say "free food?"
With the price of groceries going up and basically everything else in Toronto getting more expensive, finding a free meal in the city has become of utmost importance.
This weekend, Torontonians will get the chance to get their hands on some free wings in celebration of a new Wingstop location opening in the east end of the city.
Wingstop, a popular U.S. fast food chain, opened its first location in Canada in June on Bloor West. On November 26, the wing chain's new location on 780 Danforth Avenue is opening to the public and to spread their joy, they are giving out free chicken wings.
In an Instagram post,Wingstop said they would give the first 100 customers a 6-piece combo for free.
If you thought things couldn't get any better, think again because 10 lucky customers can win free wings for a whole year!
Additionally, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., people can visit the new location and try some complimentary food samples, listen to music from DJ Lokei and enjoy the unveiling of an outdoor wall mural.
When the first Wingstop opened in Canada, the company made a specific flavour available just for locals. According to the wing chain, Honey Garlic is a flavour Canadians crave, so they made it just for us to feast on.
Other than chicken wings, Torontonians can enjoy chicken tenders, a wide range of different fries flavours, cajun fried corn, and veggie sticks are an option for those looking for a balanced diet.
Wingstop
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Fast food, Chicken Wings
Address: 780 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you enjoy chicken wings and want to explore more spots around Toronto then make sure to check Wingstop out.