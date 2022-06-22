Wingstop Is Opening In Toronto Soon & You Could Get Free Wings Each Week For A Year
The grand opening is next week!🍗
If you can't get enough of wing nights, then you might want to add Wingstop to your bucket list in Toronto. The popular U.S. chain is spreading its wings by opening its first-ever Canadian restaurant in the 6ix next week.
As of Wednesday, June 29, Wingstop announced that it will be up and running in Toronto's west end on Bloor West, and it will be the first of the 100 restaurants that will eventually make its way up to the Great White North.
There's a bit of everything on the menu at this chain, too. Diners can feast on both classic and boneless chicken wings, and for those who can't get enough of crispy chicken tenders, theirs are all "hand sauced-and-tossed" in one of their 12 flavours.
One of these flavours will also be exclusive to Canadian restaurants too. According to the wing chain, Honey Garlic is the flavour that Canadians absolutely crave, and so they made it just for us to all feast on.
On top of all of the chicken you can stuff your face with, there will be fresh-cut fries to munch on, and some house-made ranch and blue cheese dips to dunk your wings into.
Torontonians can start to swing by for wings at 11 a.m. on their opening day, and you might want to get there sooner than later because the first 100 people who place their order inside the restaurant will win five free wings each and every week for an entire year.
Wingstop
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Fast food, Chicken wings
Address: 2218 Bloor W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: For anyone who loves chicken tenders and chicken wings, you can finally try the menu at Wingstop right in the 6ix.