DJ Khaled's Chicken Wing Restaurant Just Launched In A Bunch Of Cities Across Canada

With the most ridiculous chicken wing order names you've ever heard!

REEF

Nothing says chicken wings like DJ Khaled, right? That might be the case from here on out, seeing as he's just started a brand-new restaurant called Another Wing, which is coming to a bunch of cities all across Canada.

Khaled is making his chicken wing ghost kitchen concept global, and it launched on November 11 in five cities — Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto — and 19 locations across the country.

The menu puns are completely off the chart, with Khaled and Another Wing really leaning into the association. With combos like "All I Do Is Wing" and "Never Stop Winging," and sauces called "Mogul Bourbon BBQ," "Honey! Honey! Hot Honey," and "They Don't Want You To Win Truffalo," it's probably a good thing customers don't have to order anything in person.

You can also grab fries, onion rings and extra celery sticks, with chocolate chip cookies as the dessert option.

Khaled's "virtual restaurant" is opening over 150 locations worldwide in three different continents, and it'll be available on all major delivery apps as of November 11.

The music mogul is reportedly a big fan of Toronto's Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen, where he's been spotted dining before, but the entrepreneur is now tossing his hat into the city's culinary scene. All's fair in love and chicken!

