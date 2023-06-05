I Tried Chicken Tenders From Drake's & DJ Khaled's Restaurants & There's One King In Toronto
I had to spit one out 🤢.
When it comes to chicken tenders, I can somewhat call myself a critic because ever since I was a little girl, this crispy and delicious junk food item has been one of my favourites and I will forever thank those who made fried chicken sandwiches a thing.
So, when I found out that Drake and DJ Khaled are each associated with chicken restaurants in Toronto, I had to put them to a taste test to decide which one ruled the city — and it wasn't close.
I tried chicken tenders from Another Wing by DJ Khaled and the Drake-backed Dave's Hot Chicken, because it was the only similar menu item available at both restaurants. I also got fries and a dipping sauce, so you didn't have to.
Another Wing by DJ Khaled is a ghost kitchen, which means there isn't a physical store. Instead, you can only order from food delivery apps like Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes. So, I ordered the chicken tenders on my Uber Eats app and they were delivered around half an hour later.
Drake is an investor in Dave's Hot Chicken, and there are four locations in Toronto. I went to the new restaurant at 328 Yonge Street, across from Toronto Metropolitan University.
Here's how their chicken tenders match up.
Another Wing by DJ Khaled
Another Wing by DJ Khaled.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Price: $27.38
So, here's the thing, I'm really hoping that the wings on DJ Khaled's menu are much better than the chicken tenders because they were gross.
To be honest, nothing fried ever tastes good from a cardboard box, mainly because they get soggy and smelly. However, if the restaurant operates solely from a ghost kitchen, you'd expect them to be better at packaging goods.
I ordered the Four Piece Crispy Tender Combo with Un Un Un Believable Buffalo, Winning Waffle Fries, and I Ain't Regular Ranch dipping sauce.
When the tenders and fries arrived at my door, I immediately took them out of the bag and the cardboard boxes were soaking wet.
The chicken didn't look very appealing, to be honest. The buffalo sauce was quite aromatic, but the chicken tenders were definitely not tossed in it, they were more like drizzled with it.
Chicken tender from Another Wing by DJ Khaled.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The chicken was gooey and the crispy coating was falling apart. So as you can imagine, I was not looking forward to trying Another Wing's chicken tenders.
When I took my first bite, I instantly regretted it. For me, a good chicken tender is crispy, juicy and hot. These were not.
Waffle fries.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Moreover, if the waffle fries were consumed while fresh, I imagine they'd taste delicious. I had a couple of bites of the warm and crispy-ish ones, and the flavours were not bad. Compared to the chicken, the fries were actually great but not the best overall.
Unfortunately, I wish I could say good things about the dipping sauce, but it wasn't great. I was excited to try the ranch because who doesn't love ranch? But, I wish I didn't.
Listen, DJ Khaled, you might be the "BEST" at music, but I seriously do not want "anotha one" — please read this in a DJ Khaled voice, it'll sound a lot funnier.
Dave's Hot Chicken
Mira holding fries and a chicken tender from Drake's Dave's Hot Chicken.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Price: $18.07
Drake's got it figured out, because, from the moment I walked into Dave's Hot Chicken till I left, I was happy. The store's exterior was bursting with colours, and the interior was super funky.
Once I got to the counter to order, the cashier was friendly and helpful. She gave me her advice on the spice levels and offered some comparisons. I ordered the 2 Tenders With Fries. The chicken had mild spice and came with a side of crinkle fries, dipping sauce, two pieces of bread and pickles.
Chicken tender.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The order was ready in around 5 minutes and it was so hot! The chicken tenders came on two pieces of bread and there were some pickles too. I'm not sure what the bread's purpose was, but it was good as a combo.
The coating of the chicken was filled with flavour and spice, and it was also super crispy. However, I'd suggest getting a milder level if you can't handle spicy food.
The best part of it all was just how tender the chicken actually was. I'll definitely be going back.
Crinkle fries and dip.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Oh, and the crinkle fries were crunchy from the outside and perfectly soft on the inside. My favourite combo was dipping them in the creamy sauce because it was the perfect burst of flavour and my taste buds seriously thanked me.
If you ever crave chicken tenders, I suggest wearing your baggiest sweatpants and heading to Drake's chicken spot. You won't be disappointed.
Final Thoughts
Mira holding a box of chicken tenders from Another Wing by DJ Khaled.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I honestly didn't think this taste test would blow my mind, but I can't believe how different the two experiences were.
On Google, Another Wing by DJ Khaled has a 1.9-star rating and 33 reviews, with the majority being quite horrible. You could argue that I should've tried their signature wings, but honestly, after seeing how the chicken tenders turned out, I won't be trying their wings anytime soon.
Ultimately I'm pretty disappointed because I was rooting for DJ Khaled to win this taste test. He really does hype this place up. Maybe if people could enjoy the chicken at a restaurant, the experience would be cheaper, hotter and yummier, but for now, I'm going to stay away.
The new Dave's Hot Chicken on Yonge Street has a 4.6-star rating and 88 reviews, so it's safe to say the world has spoken and I'm not the only one siding with Drake this time.
Wild thought here, but maybe DJ Khaled should stick to music because nobody should go through what I went through. Drake, on the other hand, you have blessed Toronto with more than just your beats but your chicken investments too.
Drake, you are the king of chicken in Toronto. Maybe it's time to invest in a Jamaican patty restaurant; I know many would be over the moon about it.