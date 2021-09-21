Trending Tags

Drake Just Invested In Dave's Hot Chicken & Maybe We Can Call Him Spicy Papi Now

@champagnepapi | Instagram, Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Maybe it's the best (chicken) he's ever had? Drake just bought into the well-loved chicken restaurant chain, Dave's Hot Chicken.

Drizzy invested some major dough into the fast-food chain, as Bloomberg reports he will own less than 50% of the company. So far, there are two locations in the 6ix — one in midtown on Yonge Street, and another on Queen Street West.

"I tried the food and it was amazing. After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest," Drake said in a statement, Bloomberg reports.

Dave's Hot Chicken serves up chicken, sandwiches, and crinkle-cut fries and is known for its wild spice levels, which range at seven different temperatures from mild to "the reaper."

When the L.A.-based chain first opened up in Toronto in January at the start of this year, there were some wickedly long lines to get a hot chicken sandwich.

A third branch is set to open on October 1 in Leslieville at 1130 Queen Street East, and the chain hopes to open 30 new locations here in the Great White North.

