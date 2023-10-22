You Can Get Free Food From Dave's Hot Chicken To Celebrate Drake's Birthday & Here's How
Winner winner chicken dinner 🐔.
Drake's birthday is coming up, meaning it's time to celebrate the Toronto star by stuffing your face with some delicious chicken for free.
On October 24, you can head over to Dave's Hot Chicken to get your hands on a free meal on Drake to celebrate his birthday. Isn't it wonderful that he's technically paying for you to eat for free on his birthday? That's how it should be.
Drake is an investor in the chicken chain so it only makes sense that they'd celebrate October's Very Own with a giveaway like this.
When you head to your local Dave's Hot Chicken spot in Canada between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. next Tuesday, you can choose between Dave's Hot Chicken Slider or Tender. The snack is free when you follow the chicken spot on TikTok or Instagram.
You don't have to do anything in advance. On Tuesday, all you have to do is head over to the counter at participating Dave's Hot Chicken locations, show them that you're following their accounts and enjoy a free meal.
This deal is when you visit the restaurant and won't apply online or through third-party delivery services.
Once you choose your meal, you'll also be able to get the spice level of your preference. The heat levels at Dave's Hot Chicken vary on a large spectrum.
When it comes to chicken tenders, Narcity’s Mira Nabulsi can somewhat call herself a critic. Because ever since she was a little girl, this crispy and delicious junk food item has been one of her faves. So, when Mira found out that Drake and DJ Khaled are each associated with their own chicken joints in Toronto, she had to put them to the test to decide which one ruled the city. Let’s just say the competition between Another Wing and Dave’s Hot Chicken wasn’t even close! #anotherwing #anotherwingdjkhalid #djkhaled #djkhaledwings #daveshotchicken #drake #draketoronto #torontofood #torontofoodie #torontotiktok #fyp
Narcity's Mira Nabulsi checked out Dave's Hot Chicken in a rivalry taste test to see if Drake or DJ Khaled does it better when it comes to hot chicken. Dave's won so you're definitely getting the best rapper-backed chicken in the city if you go visit on Tuesday.
The meal at Dave's costs around $18 for the tenders and fries, so getting that for free would definitely help you save some money this week.
Enjoy crunching Torontonians, and happy birthday, Drake!