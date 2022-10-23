Drake Is Giving Away Free Food For His Birthday At Dave's Hot Chicken But Only For One Day
The 6ix god is ringing his 36th in with a treat!
Drake's celebrating his birthday with some tender chicken this year!
The Toronto legend is turning 36 on October 24, and this year, he's giving his fans a present.
Dave's Hot Chicken, which has three locations in Toronto, will be giving away sliders and tenders on the rapper's birthday.
The Nashville-style chicken restaurant announced its collaboration with Drake in an Instagram post on October 20.
"Dave's Hot Chicken drops Monday, Oct. 24 🗓 We’re collaborating with Drake to celebrate his birthday by giving EVERYBODY a SLIDER or TENDER on US‼️" reads the caption.
The restaurant will be giving away one slider or tender to each customer who comes into any Dave's Hot Chicken location on October 24.
The only catch is that you'll have to follow Dave's Hot Chicken on Instagram or TikTok in order to cash in on your free snack.
The promotion will run from 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. while supplies last, so you may want to head to your closest store location sooner rather than later if you're looking to celebrate the artist's birthday.
Toronto has three stores at 1130 Queen Street East in Leslieville, 1582 Queen Street West in Parkdale, and 2066 Yonge Street in Midtown.
Although the L.A.-based chain has locations all across the United States, so plenty of people will be able to munch for free.
Drake invested in the L.A.-based chain last year, so the birthday collaboration definitely makes sense.
"I tried the food and it was amazing. After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest," said Drake, according to Bloomberg.