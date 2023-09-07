Popeyes Has New Chicken Wings & Here's How Their Prices Compare To The Top Chains
For when you want to wing it. 🐤🍗
Popeyes is one of the top chains when it comes to chicken, but until now, they haven't delved too deep into the chicken wing game.
However, it looks like they've finally decided to dive deep into the world of chicken wings with a new flavour available for a limited time.
But how do they compare to the wings available at some of Canada's other top chains?
Popeyes dropped its new Sweet N' Spicy wings on September 4, and it describes the wings as a "sweet and spicy blend of chilli, garlic and ginger" all made with their signature crispy chicken.
Per the Popeyes website, this is only the second type of chicken wing available on their menu, with the first being the ultra spicy Ghost Pepper wings, a treat for any heat seekers out there.
For a six-piece box of the Sweet N' Spicy Wings, you'll be paying roughly $12.99, which comes with sides and a drink, or if you're hungrier, the twelve-piece comes out to $22.99 for the same meal. The regular combo is $1 more than the Ghost Pepper deal, and of course, prices vary by location.
But how do these new wings stack up to the competition?
One of the biggest purveyors of wings in Canada is actually Domino's Pizza, and they're still a better deal in terms of price per wing. At Domino's you can get an eight-piece of bone-in chicken wings for $9.99, which goes up to $18.99 for a sixteen-piece and $39.96 if you're grabbing thirty-two chicken wings.
Another popular wing spot is Boston Pizza. Their "starter size" pack, which come with eight wings, will run you $17.49. To double it, you'll be paying $26.29, so they're definitely more on the expensive side of things.
On the other end of the spectrum we turn to 7-Eleven, which just might have the best deal of all. Their twelve-piece wings cost $12.99, while can also get their twenty-piece wings for $21.80 or a 10-pack for $10.90.
So, it seems that the Popeyes wings are a little more expensive, on average, than the other options out there. However, there's no arguing with what tastes best to you, and don't forget that the Popeyes price includes fries and a drink, too!