A Woman Put Buffalo Wild Wings On Blast For Having Dry Chicken & TikTokers Love The Shade
“This is somebody’s ashes.”
A TikToker might have helped settle the whole Buffalo Wild Wings vs. Wing Stop debate recently when she absolutely blasted one spot for serving her dry chicken.
Diners eat at these restaurants expecting tasty chicken wings with crunchy breading and plenty of juicy meat to slather in a topping. However, Buffalo Wild Wings served anything but that for K’Hood (@rollitupk).
In a viral TikTok with 2.2 million views, the Atlanta, GA local had a few choice words for BWW after tasting the order that showed up bone-dry — no pun intended — and made her wonder if they gave her "chicken or chips."
"Why would y'all bring me this old, ancient-a** chicken looking like I found it wrapped up somewhere in Egypt?" K'Hood asks, appalled with a single bone in her hand. "This ain't even chicken at this point...this is somebody's ashes. You can't tell me they ain't find this in a mummy."
The video posted on Monday shows a B-dub wing literally falling to pieces the second the TikToker bites into it, seemingly "not a lick of chicken" in sight, just bones and some breading.
The content creator even picked two wings apart that were each so brittle they practically disintegrated in one hand. Needless to say, she was put off by the feeling that she was eating someone's ashes instead of the delicious Buffalo Wild Wings she expected.
It seems that over 10,000 TikTok commenters are feeling the same way about K'Hood's shocking meal.
"I was not expecting the chicken to break into glass," one person commented, to which another jokingly responded with "Shards of chicken."
Now there are all sorts of jokes people are making about what Buffalo Wild Wings actually served the TikToker instead of wings with comments like, " "them chicken skins" and "feeding you fossils."
Narcity reached out to K'Hood about her recent bone-dry Buffalo Wild Wings experience and did not receive a response at the time of publication. We will update the article when one is received.