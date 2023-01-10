Wendy's Sold 4 Raw Chicken Sandwiches To A North Carolina Family & It's Concerning (PHOTOS)
Some people don't believe and some say they'd still eat it. 🍔
A Wendy's in North Carolina was put on blast when a family from the city of Washington ordered four chicken sandwiches that were served completely raw beneath crispy breading.
Brittany Elks posted photos to Facebook on January 4 revealing the insides of all four meat patties.
"I understand things happen, but when I order 4 chicken sandwiches and they are all raw that is not ok," she wrote on her status. "Luckily, my husband took a bite out of one before my children did."
She continued to say the other ones she cut open before her children ate them and they were also raw. You can see the inside of each patty is pink and undercooked.
Her post received 20K shares and 5.3K comments from the public who gave a rather shocking response.
One person wrote that they "would still eat it."
A woman who viewed the post thought it was fake. She replied, "funny part is they only serve precooked chicken miss ma'am that came out of YOUR KITCHEN just because you can’t cook no d*mn chicken don’t blame Wendy’s."
However, that comment received a response from someone who was a former employee and he apparently stopped working at the fast food chain because it was a "real issue" and he was tired of them serving raw meat.
Countless other comments read that the same thing happened to them, as well, and they got food poisoning.
While the Elks published that the chain lost their business, Narcity reached out to the company requesting comment on the matter and is awaiting a response.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.