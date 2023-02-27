A Woman Found A Cockroach Cooked Into Her Fried Chicken At A Florida Restaurant (VIDEOS)
They offered her a gift card.
A woman who recently dined at a Florida fast-food restaurant experienced a situation that some people could consider their worst nightmares coming true.
Haile Kirkland and her husband ate at a Slim Chickens location in Pensacola, FL on February 16, but their seemingly normal meal turned disturbing in an instant when they spotted an actual cockroach cooked into the chicken.
The Floridian shared a clip of the bug fried in batter on her Facebook account, mentioning the manager "could care less" when they brought attention to it. According to WEAR News, the diners have since received $100 in gift cards from the company.
"At first, I thought it was a burnt spot, and then when I picked it up, I said, 'That's a whole bug,'" Kirkland told the Florida news station.
It was proven further when Kirkland shared more clips to Facebook, which she claimed were taken by employees from the kitchen, where bugs are seen crawling over sauces and on the walls near cooking pots.
The owner said in a statement to WEAR that he contacted pest control to treat the restaurant immediately after the complaint, which has apparently been done daily since Kirkland's harrowing meal.
However, this incident revealed a more significant, quite nastier issue for Pensecola's Slim Chickens location because state health inspectors observed "nearly 20" dead bugs there the week after what Kirkland experienced.
Though the pest treatments seemed to work.
"(The inspector) returned the following day, and we were approved with no issues or violations," the restaurant manager wrote in a statement. "We will continue to work with our local Heath Inspector and provide full access to ensure the quality of our food and guest experience."