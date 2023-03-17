Someone In Ontario Pointed Out That There Are No Refills At McDonald's & People Are Not Okay
Free refills are the best part of eating fast food at a restaurant, but this might not be the case at some McDonald's locations in Toronto.
Someone posted a picture of a soda machine at a McDonald's on Keele Street and Finch Avenue West in Toronto, which shows a sign that states, "No Refills."
The Redditor shared the picture and said, "I'll be lying if I said I'm okay with this." Other people quickly started to chime in to share their opinions on the matter because they, too, were not cool with it.
Narcity called McDonald's, located at 3929 Keele Street in Toronto, and an employee confirmed that customers could not get refills at their location since the start of the pandemic, and they weren't sure when things would return to normal.
One person commented, "It's not a refill sir, it's a top up."
Another was concerned about how these rules would be enforced, but a fellow Torontonian told them they were "there a few weeks ago and they had these signs up then. People just ignored them."
The conversation quickly shifted to talk about the prices at McDonald's in their local communities.
"They are charging 13 CAD for a quarter-pounder combo. I rather go to my favourite Viet place across the street for a chicken vermicelli under the same price," someone shared.
"Absolutely agree. Who would spend that kind of money on McDs these days?" another added.
The original poster added their opinion and said, "It's been months since I went to McDonald's since their prices are just going crazy. A Jr Chicken combo used to be $4.99, now it's at $8.89 at my local franchise, which is fairly shocking for a multi-billion corporation."
Narcity reached out to McDonald's Canada to find out more information about the refills but has not heard back yet.
