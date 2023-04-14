McDonald's Canada Just Dropped Some Nostalgic Merch & You'll Feel Like You're Back In The 90s
Get that Grimace drip.
If summer fashion is on the top of your mind, then listen up because McDonald's Canada has dropped some new merch in celebration of McHappy Day.
The clothing is a collaboration with the fashion brand Peace Collective, and features some classic McDonald's themes and characters that will take you straight back to the '90s (or even the '80s).
The new McDonald's Canada x Peace Collective merch is already up on the Peace Collective website, and you can check out the massive swath of products they have available right now.
Some stand-out items include vintage-inspired t-shirts featuring beloved McDonald's characters like Grimace, The Hamburglar and Birdie. And the shirts aren't all that ridiculous in terms of price, with them being about $37 each.
But that's not all. You can get sweaters, bucket hats, towels, totes and even shorts that are adorned with very fun McDonald's designs.
The most expensive items in the drop include a vintage-inspired off-white hoodie, which will run you $75. A few other items such as black Hamburglar shorts or a white crew neck sweater featuring Grimace, come in second at $68 each.
With the wide selection and relatively affordable price, you can actually have yourself a full McDonald's inspired outfit. While the products are on sale now, they will ship out later.
And if you're still looking for some more apparel, you can also grab some socks from participating McDonald's restaurants at the drive-thru, in person or even on the mobile app.
They'll run you only $5 plus tax and proceeds will be going to the Ronald McDonald House Charity.
The best part is that these items are not just being released on a lark either, they're part of the McHappy Day festivities.
For those unfamiliar, McHappy Day takes place on May 10 and is an event where the chain raises awareness and funds for their Ronald McDonald House Charities, through promos as well as by donating a portion of proceeds.
The charity supports families who have sick children and McHappy Day is the biggest driver of funds for the charity all year.
So you can go ahead and buy your merch while assured it's all for a good cause!
Meanwhile, if you're craving some burgers and fries to match your new apparel, McDonald's has loads of new menu items launched over the last few weeks, including a spin on the traditional Big Mac.
