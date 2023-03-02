Big Macs Are Getting An Update At Mcdonald's Canada & Traditionalists, Look Away Now
Big changes are coming to one of McDonald's most iconic burgers!
McDonald's Canada has just announced that a new Big Mac item will be hitting the country soon, and it's a spin on an old classic.
As announced by McDonald's Canada, Canadians will soon be able to bite into a Chicken Mac at McDonald's locations across the country.
What is it exactly? Well, it's simple. A Chicken Mac is a Big Mac but with chicken patties rather than beef.
This means that it comes with all of the things that make a Big Mac so great: Big Mac sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese and tangy dill pickles.
But this time, instead of your traditional beef patties, you'll be able to enjoy the burger with "patties made with 100% Canadian raised seasoned chicken breast in a crispy, light-tasting coating."
And of course, everything is within that iconic sesame seed bun.
If this has got your mouth watering, you're going to have to mop it up a bit because this new sandwich is still a little way away.
McDonald's Canada has said that this item will be hitting menus at participating restaurants on Tuesday, March 7, so you'll have to still your beating heart until then.
However, it should be noted that this item is only going to be available for a "limited time" and McDonald's hasn't given an exact date that we can expect the sandwich to disappear.
The Big Mac was invented in 1967 by a McDonald's franchisee in Pennsylvania, USA and was rolled out across the entire restaurant that same year, per Business Insider.
And this new spin-off has been fine-tuned by Toronto chef Jeff Anderson for two years before its launch, according to CTV News.
This isn't the only plus-up of an iconic item that has been rolled out by McDonald's as of late.
For limited times, they've released a spicy version of their McNuggets as well as officially made Big Mac sauce a dip that you can buy.
