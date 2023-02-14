Shamrock Shakes Are Back At McDonald's Canada But Hurry, They Won't Be Here Forever
A St.Patrick's Day tradition. ☘️
McDonald's Canada is bringing back a much-loved annual menu item, and this time around it has new treats that go with it.
McDonald's Shamrock Shake is a yearly tradition at the fast food chain, but it's around for a limited time only.
And this year, it will be accompanied by another sweet treat that's such to be a hit with those who like minty flavours.
When is the Shamrock Shake coming to Canada?
McDonald's Shamrock Shake will be in stores starting on February 14 and will deliver that classic minty, sweet and tasty flavour that Canadians look forward to every spring.
That being said, it will only be available across Canada until March 20.
And if you're looking for a bit of a shake-up, McDonald's is also introducing two new McFlurries that will be available starting today.
The first, which is available across Canada except in Ontario is the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. This new dessert comes with that classic minty taste but also chunks of Oreo cookies — it's sort of like a cookies and cream meets a mint chocolate chip.
The new McFlurry will launch on February 14 and be around until March 13.
Meanwhile, those in Ontario won't be missing out on the McFlurry action either.
Instead of the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, Ontarians will be getting a McFlurry inspired by Pascal Siakam, the player for the Toronto Raptors.
Dubbed the Siakam Swirl McFlurry, this is going to be a vanilla soft serve mixed with hot fudge and crushed red Smarties. The colour of the candy is a reference to the Raptor's colours while the "swirl" is a shout-out to Siakam's iconic spin move from the court.
This item is also only available for a limited time only so if you're interested and live in Ontario, give it a go!
These aren't the only item new to Canada. McDonald's Canada has dropped a new dipping sauce as well as their $1 coffee promo this month.