McDonald's Canada's $1 Coffees Are Coming Back & It's The Valentine's Day Gift We All Needed
At least we'll have something to warm us up on February 14. ☕
There's nothing like starting your day with a hot brew and if McDonald's coffee happens to be your favourite, listen up!
The retailer is bringing back its super popular deal where you can get a coffee for just the price of a loonie — but it's for a limited time only.
But that's not all. This time around, McDonald's Canada has launched some more offers to sweeten the deal.
Is McDonald's coffee on for $1?
According to a statement to Narcity, McDonald's is bringing back its popular $1 coffee this year.
In fact, starting Tuesday, February 14, Canadians can get a medium cup of coffee from the golden arches for just $1 before taxes.
That's right, it's the Valentine's Day gift from McDs that we didn't really know we needed!
This offer also goes for medium-iced coffees, so whether you like your beverage hot or cold, there's something for everyone.
Not a fan of brewed coffee? Well, if you're feeling more continental, you can also get a medium McCafe Latte or Cappucino for $2 pre-tax.
And finally, also as part of this deal, if you buy five iced or hot coffees through the McDonald's app, you can get 2000 bonus points. However, you need to be using the app to get those points.
All of these deals (including the $1 coffee) are valid until March 13.
How much is a regular coffee at McDonalds?
To put this deal into perspective, if you're after a regular, medium McDonald's coffee, you'll be forking over about $1.83 before tax.
A large runs you around $2.19 and an extra-large is $2.49. And if you're keen on less, a small is only $1.59.
If you prefer lattes, a medium costs $3.29 with a cappuccino of the same size being the same price on a regular day.
And if you're looking to splurge, one of the most expensive drinks you can get at Mcdonald's is a large Triple Thick Milkshake.
And if you're looking to splurge, one of the most expensive drinks you can get at Mcdonald's is a large Triple Thick Milkshake.
