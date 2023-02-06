a&w canada

A&W Canada Is Bringing Back Any-Size $1 Coffee & There's No Limit On How Many You Can Buy

Get your coffee fix for cheap! ☕️

Trending Associate Editor
A&W coffee being poured into a cup.

A&W coffee being poured into a cup.

A&W | Handout

Get ready, coffee lovers!

A&W Canada has confirmed that its $1 coffee promotion is officially back and that means you can enjoy a hot cuppa for a loonie.

Is coffee a dollar at A&W?

In an email to Narcity, the fast food chain confirmed it would be relaunching the $1 coffee promotion on Monday, February 6.

This means customers across Canada will be able to have the restaurant's Organic Fairtrade coffee in any size for just a loonie.

It's not a bad deal considering that regular sized coffee usually goes for a quite a bit more. While the exact price varies across the country, it's usually around $1.97 in Toronto.

This is the coffee A&W describes as "having a sweet, warming flavour, with complex aromas of caramel, chocolate and red fruit."

There's no limit on the number of $1 coffees you can order at a time either, so you can get a whole round in without breaking the bank!

However, it's worth keeping in mind that the promotion is only valid for in-person orders at participating locations — so you can't access the discount online or via the mobile app.

When does the $1 coffee promotion at A&W end?

Like all good things, this deal is available for a limited time only. A&W's current $1 coffee promotion deal will end on March 5, 2023.

So, if you're looking for coffee on a budget, you know where to go!


This isn’t the first time a major fast food chain has launched a $1 coffee deal.

McDonald's Canada is also known for offering $1 coffees, although it don't have the deal ongoing right now.

If money is no objection, a Narcity employee recently ranked the brews from Starbucks, McDonald's and Tim Hortons to find the best coffee in Canada from a fast-food chain, and there was one that passed with flying colours.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Janice Rodrigues
Trending Associate Editor
Janice Rodrigues is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian immigration and passports, and is based in Scarborough, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...