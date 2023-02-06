A&W Canada Is Bringing Back Any-Size $1 Coffee & There's No Limit On How Many You Can Buy
Get your coffee fix for cheap! ☕️
Get ready, coffee lovers!
A&W Canada has confirmed that its $1 coffee promotion is officially back and that means you can enjoy a hot cuppa for a loonie.
Is coffee a dollar at A&W?
In an email to Narcity, the fast food chain confirmed it would be relaunching the $1 coffee promotion on Monday, February 6.
This means customers across Canada will be able to have the restaurant's Organic Fairtrade coffee in any size for just a loonie.
It's not a bad deal considering that regular sized coffee usually goes for a quite a bit more. While the exact price varies across the country, it's usually around $1.97 in Toronto.
This is the coffee A&W describes as "having a sweet, warming flavour, with complex aromas of caramel, chocolate and red fruit."
There's no limit on the number of $1 coffees you can order at a time either, so you can get a whole round in without breaking the bank!
However, it's worth keeping in mind that the promotion is only valid for in-person orders at participating locations — so you can't access the discount online or via the mobile app.
When does the $1 coffee promotion at A&W end?
Like all good things, this deal is available for a limited time only. A&W's current $1 coffee promotion deal will end on March 5, 2023.
So, if you're looking for coffee on a budget, you know where to go!
This isn’t the first time a major fast food chain has launched a $1 coffee deal.
McDonald's Canada is also known for offering $1 coffees, although it don't have the deal ongoing right now.
If money is no objection, a Narcity employee recently ranked the brews from Starbucks, McDonald's and Tim Hortons to find the best coffee in Canada from a fast-food chain, and there was one that passed with flying colours.
