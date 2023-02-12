I Think A&W Is The Best Fast Food Restaurant In Canada & You Can't Change My Mind
It makes Canada the shining gem in fast food.
Get ready for some serious A&W appreciation, Canada.
As someone who's grown up in Canada and spent his whole life enjoying the fast food chains that come with it, I've always had the opinion that A&W is the best in the country.
For my entire life, the A&W menu has been my go-to for late-night eats, morning breakfasts, road trip lunches and much, much more.
And, as someone who's had fast food all over Canada and the United States, it might actually be the best fast food restaurant in the whole world, in my humble opinion.
But what makes A&W Canada so good? Well, a few things.
The root beer
If you know anything at all about A&W, it's that the reputation of their root beer proceeds them.
And with good measure. Grabbing one of those pops and sucking it back along with your meal is a nearly transcendental experience. I'm not religious, but I think the joy can only be compared to the ecstasy of a spiritual epiphany.
And, if you're feeling wild, getting an ice cream float with your root beer is a major game changer.
The burgers
I've had burgers from essentially all the major fast food chains in Canada, from McDonald's and Harveys to Burger King and more, and I think when it comes to quality of the ingredients and overall taste, A&W is the uncontested master.
Each part just feels and tastes so fresh, from the bun and the meat to the vegetable toppings.
You really do feel like you're eating a burger made by humans and not some fast-food robot.
Unlike most chain burger restaurants, you can actually taste each part of the burger and it'll be good. And that's not something you can say for every burger out there.
The dine-in experience
Few fast food restaurants these days actually give you things like proper dishes and mugs. But when you dine in at A&W, you're given a cornucopia of dishes that are not cardboard or plastic.
Depending on your location, you can get a little metal basket for your fries, a ceramic mug for your coffee or tea and one of their iconic frosted glass mugs for your root beer.
And while the scientists might disagree with me, that root beer just tastes all the better when served in a glass.
The vibes
I think A&W has always done such a great job curating a classic, homey vibe, from their old commercials to the fact that you can still get bacon, eggs and toast for breakfast there.
The warm orange colour of their branding just really make me feel comforted and like I've been transported back to an old diner from years gone by.
The A&W guy
And, finally, I really am amazed that A&W has had the same spokesperson since I was a kid.
Any Canadian would remember seeing the A&W guy in commercials in between cartoons and you can still see him now on Instagram ads and before YouTube videos.
Talk about sticking to a legacy!
I hope that my love and appreciation for this fast-food chain inspires you to give it a go!
