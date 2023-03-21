A&W Is Giving Out $2.99 Burgers In Ontario & Here's How To Get Your Hands On One
The offer is here for a short time!
Are you trying to save money and looking for a cheap way to eat a fulfilling meal? Well, A&W is here to help and is offering Ontarians a great deal!
A&W announced that people could get the Mama Burger for $2.99 in Ontario only! The offer started on March 20 and plans to end on April 2, so hurry and get your cheap burger before the promotion ends.
A spokesperson from A&W told Narcity in an email that "a Mama Burger is normally priced at $6.48 in Toronto restaurants (price may vary depending on location), so guests are saving a nice amount."
"The Mama Burger is a perfectly seasoned grass-fed beef patty topped with pickles, a slice of onion, ketchup, mustard and Teen® sauce, served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun," they added.
Also, it's worth noting that the promotion is only eligible for in-restaurant dining. So people ordering take-out or delivery won't be able to get the low-priced burger.
If you were wondering if there was a reason behind this promotion, the A&W spokesperson said, "there's no specific reasoning for the promotion. We hope our Ontario guests get to come into our restaurants to enjoy a delicious-tasting burger with family and friends."
If A&W's Mama Burger isn't your favourite on the menu, then maybe you should try the Teen Burger.
Chef Mark McEwan, known for appearances in shows like Wall of Chefs and Top Chef Canada, told Narcity that his favourite fast food burger is the Teen Burger from A&W.
"So my spin on guilty pleasures is a teen burger at A&W. Believe it or not, it's excellent for a drive-through product," he said.