There's A New A&W Mama Burger In Town & It's A Pickle Lovers Dream (PHOTO)
And it comes with a bit of a kick. 🥒
A&W is one of the more popular fast-food chains in Canada and the restaurant has just revealed a new menu item that is going to blow anyone who loves the acidic and salty flavour of pickles away. It's also got a bit of a kick.
A&W announced the launch of their new burger called the Spicy Dill Pickle Mama Burger and it's going to be available at participating locations across Canada for a limited time.
What exactly is the burger?
Well, it's a classic Mama Burger, a pattie with pickles, onion, ketchup, mustard and teen sauce, but with an addition of sliced pickles, cheddar cheese and a "creamy, spicy dill aioli."
The Spicy Dill Pickle Mama Burger.A&W Canada
So, if you or someone you know is always intrigued and obsessed with the latest pickle-flavoured beverage, treat or wild internet concoction, this is the A&W item you've been waiting for.
The new burger is going to cost you $5.99 before taxes, which is actually cheaper than a regular Mama burger which can run about $6.49 before taxes. Of course prices can vary depending on each location!
And, like many items of this nature, it's only going to be around for a limited time, so if you're curious to give it a go, sooner is always better than later.
If you're new to the world of A&W, there has been a lot of praise for the fast food company, at least in the pages of Narcity, with one writer calling it the best fast food chain in Canada or the people of Reddit also naming it a fave.
However, they're not always a winner, having ranked the lowest in a recent rundown of fast food french fries available in Canada, so they're not always coming out on top.
Either way, this new A&W burger might be worth a try.