Redditors Are Praising This Canadian Food Chain & Saying It's Even Better Than Tim Hortons
More quintessentially Canadian than Timmies!
While many people would have you believe that the most Canadian, and the top fast food chain in Canada is none other than Tim Hortons, according to rather lively post on Reddit, that's not the case.
On April 29, a Reddit user posted on the r/AskACanadian Reddit community about a specific fast food chain which they called the "Canadian Quintessential Food Place' spot."
"I’m Canadian too, but I want to know your [...] opinion on A&W," they started the post by saying. The person then added that it's "great" and deserves that top spot" way more than Tim Hortons."
And the post racked up over 1,000 comments, with most agreeing with the original poster.
"A&W > Tim Hortons," one Redditor simply stated.
"A&W is like fast food + much better quality than anywhere else. I’ll never understand why Tim Hortons is in ANY conversation, they’re irrelevant," another stated. Yikes.
Loads more simply came out to support A&W and talk about how great it is.
"I work on the road, often sleep in motels and hotels, and frankly, they're better than a lot of 25$ burgers I had in 'real' restaurants," one A&W fan said.
"The best fast-food breakfast you can get," another said adding that it was a "top 3 fast-food restaurant overall."
"A&W teen burgers are great. The best drive-thru burgers," read one top comment on the post, which spurred a lot of folks to agree with them.
"With onion rings please," replied a user, with another Redditor who claimed to have worked an A&W confirming that the onion rings are made fresh on site.
Comment
by u/NicInNS from discussion I’m Canadian too, but I want to know your guys’ opinion on A&W.
in AskACanadian
Another thing that a lot of Americans might not realize is how different A&W is up here in Canada compared to the same chain south of the border. After all the Canadian branch is independently owned and operated up in the Great White North.
Comment
by u/Chiluzzar from discussion I’m Canadian too, but I want to know your guys’ opinion on A&W.
in AskACanadian
"Coming from the states where A&W is trash tier. My wife dragged me to a Canadian one and my God it was the best fast-food burger I've eaten," said one comment.
Of course, people came out loving that classic A&W root beer too — and how can you not?
Comment
by u/chowmushi from discussion I’m Canadian too, but I want to know your guys’ opinion on A&W.
in AskACanadian
"I never drink root beer unless it’s at A&W," said one comment, which was countered by someone saying "Only with the frosted mugs though!"
It's not all roses for A&W though, some comments did point out that it can be one of the more expensive fast-food options out there.
Comment
by u/randomdumbfuck from discussion I’m Canadian too, but I want to know your guys’ opinion on A&W.
in AskACanadian
"The food itself is fine. They've gotten really pricey though. I'd rather pay that kind of money at my neighbourhood's locally owned independent burger place," said one Redditor.
Comment
by u/Alldaybagpipes from discussion I’m Canadian too, but I want to know your guys’ opinion on A&W.
in AskACanadian
"A & W; Arm & Wallet is what it’s gonna cost," said another.
One person even claimed that their meal for a family of four from A&W came to $80.
But even with this criticism, it still seems like a lot of Canadians have positive feelings towards A&W over Tim Hortons, if this thread is any indicator at least. The post got so much response that it quickly became one of the top ones on the r/AskACanadian subreddit.
Redditors aren't the only ones who believe that A&W is a Canadian institution either. One Narcity writer even went as far as calling it the best fast food restaurant in Canada!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.