A TikToker Said Australians Are 'Mortified' By What Canadians Eat For Breakfast & Here's Why
Sorry, Tim Hortons!
Anyone who has ever moved out of Canada knows that culture shock happens when you least expect it — and a TikToker who moved from Canada to Australia pointed out one concerning a typical Canadian breakfast.
Paul Ferrante, a TikToker who lived in Australia for close to a decade, shared a video earlier this year where he said that "Australians are actually mortified when I tell them what Canadians have for breakfast."
He then explained that during one of his first days at work in Australia, he was rushed, so he grabbed a coffee and a muffin, only to be asked by a colleague “What’s the special occasion?”
To which he hilariously responded, "'Cause it’s breakfast?"
He then went on to say that there was a total look of disgust on the colleague's face when she realized that he saw a muffin as a breakfast food.
“Back in Canada, like a muffin with a coffee in the morning is quite a normal thing,” he added.
Even Tim Hortons got a shoutout in the video.
“If you’re in any breakfast place in Canada – especially Timmy’s – your coffee is always partnered with something like a muffin or a donut,” he said.
“They even give you an option to add donuts to your lunches!”
Australia is regularly listed as one of the healthiest countries in the world, so it would make sense that a donut or a muffin is not seen as a traditional breakfast option but more of a treat.
Even the comments section in Ferrante’s video demonstrated this.
“Cake isn’t very breakfast... it’s tasty but not breakfast,” read the first comment.
“So much sugar,” one TikToker said, to which Ferrante replied, “Sugary goodness."
“Canada is known for maple syrup, a coffee and a muffin is nothing,” another TikToker added.
One person asked what Australians do have for breakfast, to which Ferrante replied, “More savoury [stuff] like bacon and egg roll.”
A couple others came out in defence of sugary breakfasts, stating that grabbing a muffin for breakfast in Australia is not unheard of, although a donut is still a bit much.
“Ye, I think Aussies would always take the savoury option – donuts at work, usually morning tea and not all the time,” one TikToker stated.
“We have muffins as a breakfast food but definitely not donuts,” another said.
However, a couple of other TikTokers came after Australian foods breakfasts too.
“They eat VEGEMITE! They have NOTHING to scoff at,” said one.
“I'm sorry the ppl that invented fairy bread can't fathom a muffin,” another said, referring to a dish of white bread covered with butter and sprinkles.
At the end of the day, there is no wrong way to enjoy that morning meal, and we can admit that each country has its own unique and delicious breakfast offerings, which is what one TikToker pointed out.
“Comment section proves you should eat what you want for breakfast because everyone mistakenly thinks they know what everyone else is eating.”
Moreover, not everyone in Canada starts their day with a sugary treat from Timmies.