6 People Who Left Canada In 2022 Revealed Their Reasons For Leaving & They're So Honest
Could you leave Canada behind?
As we get closer to the end of the year, it's safe to say 2022 has been a wild ride indeed.
While we've all chosen to spend our year in different ways, there are some individuals who decided to packed their suitcases and go looking for new adventures outside of Canada.
According to a recent report, Canada is no longer considered to be the best country in the world, so it shouldn't come as a complete shock that some people are choosing to relocate.
Narcity caught up with some of the people leaving Canada in 2022 to find out what inspired them to relocate, and whether they'll miss the Great White North.
Canada to the U.S.
Name: Sele Akhigbe
Country they moved to: U.S.A.
Why they left: Sele Akhigbe is a graphic designer and WordPress engineer, and when he's not working, he's an actor, practitioner in stand-up comedy, gym-goer, basketball player, and a lover of all things food.
Born in Lagos, Nigeria, he moved to Canada when he was young and lived here for over 20 years, before moving to Washington in 2022 due to his desire to pursue more diverse challenges, opportunities and experiences.
"To be honest, the decision wasn’t easy, but I wouldn’t call it hard," he told Narcity.
"I wanted to ensure I moved the right way; get a great job that wants me there, move to a city I liked, saved up a good amount of money, and love the city for what it has to offer."
"I do miss Canada at times because that’s where I grew up, but since moving here in January, I would say this was among the best decisions I’ve made," he admitted.
"I’m really happy with my choice. Of course, there are challenges, but it’s been a phenomenal experience."
Canada to the U.A.E
Name: Dillon Pink
Country they moved to: U.A.E
Why they left: Dillon Pink moved to Canada in March 2022 with a permanent residency. His wife and daughter moved back to Dubai after a couple of weeks to wrap things up there, while he stayed in the country and got a job working at a bank.
His family joined him in Canada in August.
"It was very tough to leave Dubai, having been there for 21 years. It's certainly not easy to leave family and friends. But we moved with a lot of confidence, hoping to make it happen in Canada," he said.
"Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for us. We weighed the pros and cons for both Canada and Dubai and after a lot of thinking, we decided to move back."
He says some of the factors that were crucial in the decision included the amount of disposable income available in Canada, the quality of healthcare and education, and the weather.
"It was a tough decision to make, but I feel we’ve made the right one and have no regrets. We're extremely happy to be back in Dubai and now know exactly what we want from life."
"We’ve lost a lot of money but in the end, we got to experience something different and I’m glad we did that," he added.
"Because if we didn’t, we would have always lived with the regret of not going to Canada. I don’t miss the place as such but I miss the friends we made in the short amount of time we were there."
Canada to France
Name: Jennifer Groult
Country they moved to: France
Why they left: Jennifer Groult, who is originally from France, says she enjoyed her time in Canada and loves Canadian people.
However, after three years in Vancouver and almost two in Toronto, she decided to move back to her home country.
"I found myself missing France for many reasons, such as the free health care and the central location," she explained.
"It is so easy to travel to another country from France just for a weekend getaway, and experience the culture, food and history ... I love things like historical monuments and museums."
"This was something I found lacking in Canada – hence the move."
Canada to the U.S.
Name: Ajit Randhawa
Country they moved to: U.S.A.
Why they left: Now an attorney working in Chicago, Ajit Randhawa previously lived in Canada for 27 years.
Although he was born in India, his parents moved to Canada when he was just seven months old.
This year, he was prompted to move due to work.
"It was a difficult decision as my family is in Canada," he told Narcity. "I went to Chicago and whether I am happy, I do not know, that is quite the philosophical question."
"I believe it comes down to your perspective so, for the time being, I would say I am happy as it is all part of the journey," he said.
"I am not sure if I have regrets about the move itself but moving causes a ripple effect and I may have regrets about the causal sequence (of events)."
He added, "I miss Canada, it is a beautiful country, but what I miss most, and what anyone would, is the people I grew up with."
Canada to the U.A.E
Name: Joshua Rodrigues
Country they moved to: U.A.E.
Why they left: Joshua Anthony moved to Canada from Mangalore, India, in September 2015 as an international student.
He did his first year at Fanshawe College in London, Ontario and his second year in Cegep De Gaspesie in Montreal, Quebec.
He then worked for financial and telecom companies, switching between the Ontario cities of London and Toronto.
However, he made the decision to leave Canada in 2022.
"My decision to leave was based on high inflation causing low purchasing power of the dollar, systemic racism to immigrants who -- despite having qualifications -- aren’t given the required positions in companies, near-to-impossible home ownership and safety issues that weren’t a problem prior to 2020."
Joshua moved to the U.A.E in September.
"I joined a property development company as a business development manager within three weeks, a role I applied for for several years in Canada, with no response," he told Narcity.
"I've found purchasing power to my money, safety and zero income tax," he said. Moreover, he adds that there were minimal barriers to finding a job according to his resume.
"I applied for Canadian citizenship in August 2022 because I've invested money, time and energy, and I believe that someday a better government will come along and make the necessary changes as there is great potential [in Canada]."
Canada to U.K.
Name:Alice Potter*
Where they moved to: U.K.
Why they left: Alice grew up in Canada to British parents and then moved to London, England, in 2013.
However in 2020, she made the decision to move back to Toronto to be closer to immediate family in Ontario.
"I’ve been here for two years, but now am now in the process of moving back to the U.K.," Alice told Narcity.
"While I love being close to my immediate family, childhood friends and colleagues, I felt more isolated living back in Canada, as I found Toronto to be a tough city to make new friendships and connections in," she says.
"I missed British culture and the excitement of living in the very diverse and dynamic London."
"I ultimately knew I would be happier if I moved back, and the decision was made easier by my ability to keep the job I love in the process as I work for a remote company."
Alice says she will be living in London for the foreseeable future.
"I have absolutely no regrets about my two years in Toronto — it’s a great city with a lot to offer, and I’ve been able to spend time with family, friends and colleagues in real life, which is special, living in a remote work world!"
"I’m sad to leave these people, but I’m excited to have a different perspective on London as I move back, and to better appreciate my surroundings and my friends this time around."
Here's wishing them all the very best!
*Some names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identity.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.